Union Station reopens with Kansas City Strong memorial

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Union Station in Kansas City reopened on Friday with a makeshift memorial instead of the Chiefs fan festival set up.

People laid flowers and cards at a sign that read “Kansas City Strong.”

Dustin and Berkli Wealthall said they are both saddened by the tragedy and working to process the emotions.

“It’s definitely a little odd, different than normal,” Dustin said. “But we have to go on with our lives and act like everything is fine.”

Berkli said the tragedy took the excitement out of what should have been a joyous day.

“There’s a lot more sadness in the city because we kind of lost a victory, I feel like,” Berkli said. “Not of winning the Super Bowl, but of enjoying our experience of winning the Super Bowl. We lost it because of what happened at the parade.”

