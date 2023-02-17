Union Steel Holdings First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: S$0.14 (vs S$0.11 in 1H 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Union Steel Holdings (SGX:BLA) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: S$53.2m (up 36% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: S$5.41m (up 30% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 10% (in line with 1H 2022).

  • EPS: S$0.14 (up from S$0.11 in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Union Steel Holdings shares are up 3.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Union Steel Holdings (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore Telecommunications Reports Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

    Singapore Telecommunications ( SGX:Z74 ) Third Quarter 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: S$3.71b (down 5.1...

  • Budget estimates show Oklahoma can handle tax cuts and more school funding, Gov. Stitt says

    Nearly $12.7 billion will be available for Fiscal Year 2024, a nearly $2 billion increase over last year.

  • I-TEAM: MV Realty’s business practices concerning to members of Congress

    After the Ohio Attorney General officially sued a realty company accused of being predatory, the I-Team talks with Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown about the company’s business practices.

  • Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 14, 2023 Operator: Hello, and welcome to the Standard BioTools Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Peter DeNardo, Investor Relations. Thank you. Mr. […]

  • Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 15, 2023 Bryan Degnan: Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Ardmore Shipping’s 2023 Investor Day, during which we will also be covering the Company’s results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022. I’m Bryan Degnan with the IGB Group. Just a few administrative points before we […]

  • Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 14, 2023 Operator: Good day. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Patria’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. . Please be […]

  • Biden Urged by Lawmakers to Name Latino to Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Thirty-four US lawmakers urged President Joe Biden to appoint a Latino to fill the vacancy created on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors by the resignation of Vice Chair Lael Brainard.Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With 193% GainUnidentifie

  • 12 Most Promising Micro-Cap Stocks According to Analysts

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 most promising micro-cap stocks according to analysts. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Promising Micro-Cap Stocks According to Analysts. If there’s one thing investors and financial markets in general don’t want more of in 2023, it’s risk. The 2022 market […]

  • Panthers hire Devin Fitzsimmons as assistant special teams coach

    The Panthers continued adding to Frank Reich‘s coaching staff on Friday night. The team announced that they’ve hired Devin Fitzsimmons as their assistant special teams coach. Fitzsimmons will work with Chris Tabor, who was retained after being part of last year’s coaching staff in Carolina. Fitzsimmons spent the last two seasons as an assistant special [more]

  • Saints re-sign Keith Kirkwood

    Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood will be sticking around New Orleans. The Saints announced on Friday that they have re-signed Kirkwood to a one-year deal. No other terms were announced. Kirkwood appeared in five games for the Saints last season and caught two passes for 18 yards. He also played nine games for the Saints in [more]

  • Former NFL defensive back Eric Johnson arrested on human trafficking, gang charges

    Former NFL defensive back Eric Johnson was arrested, along with seven others, on human trafficking charges in Georgia, Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports reports. Charges for the eight range from human trafficking, racketeering, aggravated assault, kidnapping and gang-related offenses. Georgia attorney general Chris Carr claims, per Yahoo, that the seven men and one woman arrested [more]

  • 12 Most Promising Tech Stocks According to Analysts

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 most promising tech stocks according to analysts. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Promising Tech Stocks According to Analysts. Tech companies, small and large, enjoyed a euphoric growth in their valuations after the pandemic, helped by the world’s shift to […]

  • Commanders agree to multi-year deal with Eric Bieniemy to become assistant head coach/OC

    Eric Bieniemy has agreed in principle on a multi-year deal that will make him assistant head coach/offensive coordinator, a source tells PFT. Bieniemy had a two-day interview with the Commanders before agreeing to leave Kansas City after five seasons as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator. Bieniemy will call the plays in Washington, something Andy Reid did [more]

  • Meta just gave thousands of employees poor performance reviews that could clear the way for more layoffs during its ‘Year of Efficiency’

    Threat comes after 11,000 workers lost their jobs in November.

  • People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying

    With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. More: 11 Grocery Items To Buy...

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in Rivian in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been among Wall Street's biggest disappointments. Rivian is an automotive start-up trying to build enough vehicles to become profitable. Competitor Tesla made the same journey years before, and looking at that process can give you some clues to the potential challenges facing Rivian.

  • 73.23% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    The popular investment manager is betting on continued momentum from the worldwide economic reopening.

  • Here's What Happens When You Spend More Than $10,000 on Your Credit Card

    Credit cards are normally the best option to pay for purchases. If you pay in full every month, it makes sense to use your credit cards for all your usual bills to take full advantage of those perks. You might already know that banks need to report cash deposits of $10,000 or more and want to see if there's anything to be aware of with credit cards.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. To Prepare, Take Warren Buffett's Advice.

    The market hasn't entered the optimistic growth phase known as a bull market yet. History has shown us that bull markets always follow bear markets. Does a new bull market mean your chances of investing like Warren Buffett are over?

  • 10 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett is known to shake markets with his investment moves. In Q4 2022, Warren Buffett […]