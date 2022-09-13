Union Township man charged with firing shotgun at ex-wife, husband

Sep. 13—UNION TWP. — State police at Shickshinny charged a man they alleged discharged a shotgun at his ex-wife and her husband over the weekend.

John Gregory Marr, 63, of Reyburn Road, retrieved the shotgun from his home when his ex-wife arrived with a home inspector at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, according to court records.

Marr was upset that his ex-wife brought her husband for the home inspection, court records say.

State police seized a shotgun from the porch of the home.

Marr was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey of Hanover Township on three counts of reckless endangerment and two counts each of simple assault and terroristic threats. He was released after posting $20,000 bail, court records say.

No injuries were reported.

According to the criminal complaint:

Troopers responded when the woman called 911 claiming her ex-husband fired a shot at her.

She told police she arrived with her husband to meet a home inspector when Marr exited the house.

Marr yelled he did not want her husband on the property, the complaint says.

When the woman told Marr she still owned half-the property, Marr retrieved a shotgun and allegedly fired a round in the direction of his ex-wife and husband.

State police said a large chunk of grass was disturbed near the woman's vehicle as grass and dirt was observed on her car, the complaint says.

Marr told troopers he did not intend to actually shoot his ex-wife and her husband but only wanted to scare them, according to the complaint.