A Union Township man is facing multiple rape and child pornography charges, according to the Clermont County Prosecutor's Office.

On Thursday, a Clermont County Grand Jury returned a direct indictment against Charlie B. Theaderman, 47.

Theaderman was indicted on a total of 40 counts, including seven counts of rape, and 20 counts of filming a minor engaging in sexual acts. If convicted on all counts, Theaderman could spend 281 years in prison, according to the prosecutor's office.

Investigators said Theaderman was forcing a girl to engage in many sexual acts. He is also accused of filming multiple girls while they were nude.

While police searched Theaderman’s home for evidence, Theaderman began deleting evidence off of his cell phone in the presence of officers, the prosecutor's office said.

Officials said that the phone was seized and numerous videos and photographs of minors engaged in sexual acts were discovered.

If anyone has any additional information relating to Charlie Theaderman, or similar crimes he may have committed, please contact Detective Brandon Bock with the Union Township Police Department (513) 752-1230.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Union Township man facing multiple rape and child pornography charges