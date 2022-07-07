Union Township man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend

ELIZABETH – A 21-year-old Union Township man admitted to killing his girlfriend in March 2021.

Jamar Webber pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of murder before Superior Court Judge Regina Caulfield in the death of 19-year-old Malikah Taylor of Newark, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 23 when Webber faces up to 30 years in state prison without the possibility of parole.

In the early morning hours of March 7, 2021, Union police responded to a home on the 2100 block of Melrose Parkway near the corner of Hillcrest Terrace North where they found Taylor unresponsive after suffering serious injuries from several gunshot wounds, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Robert Grady.

Taylor was rushed to Newark’s University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly before 8 a.m., according to the prosecutor's office.

A police investigation led to Webber being identified as a suspect.

