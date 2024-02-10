Union Township man sues Buckeye Lake police over traffic stop, alleged rights violations

BUCKEYE LAKE − A Union Township man filed a federal lawsuit against the village of Buckeye Lake, its police department, police chief, a former police officer, solicitor and council president, alleging his rights were violated as the result of a traffic stop.

Jimmy Hudson asks for $2.5 million for multiple violations of his rights and also asks that the Buckeye Lake Police Department be shut down over alleged violations of state and federal laws.

Hudson claimed in a Jan. 24 lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio that former Buckeye Lake police officer Matthew May violated his Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizure when he allegedly forced Hudson to disclose his phone number during a traffic stop Oct. 29. Hudson also alleged the officer refused to identify himself.

Hudson received a speeding ticket for allegedly traveling 46 mph in a 35-mph zone on Walnut Road in Buckeye Lake. Hudson said the officer became upset when he refused to answer any questions.

“He went off on a tirade about ‘you rights people’ and (said) he is tired of us and not showing him respect,” Hudson said. “I asked him to identify himself, and he refused … saying he is the law, and if I don't show him respect, he will get the dog.”

In a Jan. 22 letter notifying the village of his plans to sue, Hudson stated the ticket did not show the time and date of his court hearing. He said he called the village to find out when he was to appear in court and received a return call a day after his court date.

The lawsuit further alleges Buckeye Lake Police Chief Jason Harget refused to answer Hudson’s complaint on May and did not respond to multiple public records requests for radar records and other public information.

Harget addressed Hudson’s allegations in a Jan. 22 council meeting:

“Nothing was hidden,” Harget said. “Nothing was withheld with Mr. Hudson. He was not ignored. He’s got everything he asked for.”

In the federal lawsuit, Hudson also alleges “Mr. Harget has failed to keep proper maintenance, calibration and appropriate records for these radar guns.”

Harget responded at the council meeting, saying officers do not calibrate their radar guns but rather that the manufacturer does that, using a certified technician. The officers check the calibrations before and after their shifts, performing an internal test or by using tuning forks, the chief said.

“When I took over as chief (in March 2021), I did have all the units calibrated so I could see what equipment I had working and what needed to be replaced," Harget said. "Everything is spot on where it needs to be. We’ve had zero issues with checking the calibration in our cruisers.”

The police chief said Hudson was treated fairly and found guilty of the speeding charge.

"It's his right to (go to court) if he felt his rights were violated, but in my opinion his rights weren't violated," Harget said. "He was found guilty in Municipal Court. I proved the case."

Harget said the officer was not disciplined over the treatment of Hudson and left the department on his own for a higher-paying job after he had been working two full-time jobs.

Hudson also alleges in the complaint that village solicitor Brad Nicodemus told the police chief not to answer any of Hudson’s requests.

In a grievance filed Jan. 25 with the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, Supreme Court of Ohio, Hudson alleged Nicodemus refused his public information requests and told police chief, mayor, office staff and police officers to not serve or talk to him, to refuse any requests and not allow him to fill out any forms.

“Nicodemus has reportedly told the office staff and police not to help me if I come to the mayor’s office, not to allow me to participate in any government services there as for any FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests,” Hudson wrote in a Jan. 26 email to The Advocate.

"That's not accurate," Nicodemus said.

"He filed multiple public records requests for the same stuff, and it was a pending case, so it's a discovery request with the criminal rules," Nicodemus said. "There was no body camera footage for the stop. Officer May testified his body camera had died and was charging."

Hudson attended the Jan. 22 village council meeting, where he claims Village Council President Linda Goodman violated his First Amendment rights to speak at a public meeting.

“I attempted to redress my grievances as allowed by my First Amendment, along with freedom of speech, where I was rudely and continuously interrupted by Linda Goodman, and she proudly violated my rights and asked to be included as a defendant and to be held personally responsible for violating my rights," Hudson said.

Goodman allowed Hudson to speak for five minutes, two minutes more than the three-minute limit.

“We followed council rules,” Goodman said. “Public comments are three minutes, and they’re all notified of that. I told Mr. Hudson that at the time.”

Hudson praised Mayor Jeryne Peterson, who is scheduled to face a citizen-initiated recall vote Feb. 27.

"The only person who has been helpful whatsoever in this entire fiasco is Jeryne Peterson," Hudson said. "She is merely trying to clean up her town as the mayor and hold these people accountable."

