Union: Two Upstate Correction officers attacked by inmate

Jan. 29—PLATTSBURGH — Two corrections officers were attacked by an Upstate Correctional Facility inmate after the officers attempted to frisk him for contraband last week during a routine search, the corrections officers' union said Wednesday.

The 21-year-old inmate, who was placed in a special housing unit as a disciplinary measure, was searched on Jan. 22 after an inmate visit at the maximum security prison in Malone, a news release by the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association said.

STRUGGLE WITH OFFICERS

"When the inmate's handcuffs were removed, he immediately struck both officers in the face," the union's release said. "The officers grabbed the inmate in a body hold and forced him against the wall."

The release said the inmate continued to fight the two officers and made several attempts to strike them again. Two more officers arrived to help and assisted in forcing the inmate to the floor.

The inmate eventually became compliant after a struggle to put handcuffs on him, the release said. He was placed back into a special housing unit pending additional disciplinary charges, the union said.

The inmate is currently serving an eight-year sentence for criminal possession of a weapon and assault from a 2020 arrest in Suffolk County.

REPORTED INJURIES

The first two officers who were reportedly attacked sustained injuries. One had several small lacerations inside his mouth and bruising and swelling to his left eye. He was treated by facility medical staff and remained on duty, the release said.

The other officer initially sustained a bloody nose and was taken to Alice Hyde Medical Center, where it was determined his nose was fractured and he possibly sustained a concussion. He did not return to duty, the release said.

"As violent assaults on staff continue at record levels, this is exactly why we have regularly called on DOCCS to take action to protect staff and for the state to pause the implementation of HALT until a study can be conducted on the violence that is occurring in the prisons," John Roberts NYSCOPBA Northern Region Vice President said in a statement.

"This latest attack is a prime example of the failure of the current disciplinary system. An inmate already in the Special Housing Unit for unrelated disciplinary measures, violently attacking two more officers. This will continue until DOCCS actually takes measures to safeguard staff instead of just talking about it, and the legislature recognizes that watering down the disciplinary system will only make correctional facilities more dangerous for staff and inmates," Roberts continued.

ZERO TOLERANCE

DOCCS said officer and inmate safety continue to be a priority for the department.

"The Department has zero tolerance for violence within our facilities and anyone engaged in misconduct will be disciplined. If warranted, incidents will be referred for outside prosecution," a DOCCS spokesperson said in a statement Friday.

DOCCS has implemented a number of initiatives, such as de-escalation tactics training for security staff and a pepper-spray program, as well as the installation of fixed camera systems, body-worn cameras in selected facilities, to help stem prison violence, the department said.

Additionally, DOCCS said it has created The Office of Special Investigations to investigate allegations of abuse, inappropriate relationships and introduction of contraband and drugs.

