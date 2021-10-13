Union workers in the farm and entertainment industries to go on strike
Unions for farm equipment manufacturing employees and technical workers in the entertainment industry announced their intention to strike this week.
A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.
The Supreme Court is considering whether to uphold an appeals court's decision to overturn Boston Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence.
"Workers are burned out. They're fed up. They're fried."
Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney is CFO Allen Weisselberg's second-in-command and has worked at the company for decades.
Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday that a vote to remove the United Steelworkers union (USW) from representing locked-out workers at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery would go forward no matter the outcome of a contract ratification vote next week by those same workers. USW Local 13-243 announced on Monday night that Beaumont refinery and lubricant oil plant workers would take their first vote on an Exxon contract offer on Oct. 19, six months after they were locked out of their jobs and 10 months after negotiations began. Since the lockout, Exxon has kept the 369,024 barrel-per-day refinery, which produces Mobil 1 motor oil, in operation at a reduced production level, with managers and supervisors supported by some temporary replacement workers.
The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...
A federal judge in Washington has repeatedly sentenced people who stormed the U.S. Capitol to more prison time than prosecutors sought, saying that even people who were not violent should face consequences for joining the unprecedented assault. In the past week, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has imposed sentences ranging from 14 to 45 days on four people who pleaded guilty to unlawful parading and picketing inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 — a misdemeanor offense. "There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home," Chutkan said at one of the hearings.
Alex Wong/Getty ImagesOn Tuesday, talks between Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov ended with a dramatic threat to potentially shutter all Russian diplomatic missions if the U.S. didn’t lift all sanctions against Moscow. Nuland’s response? A resounding “Nyet,” much to Ryabkov dismay.But Russia’s attitude towards Nuland goes beyond her politics: Apparently, Moscow’s misogynists would rather not deal with a woman at all.Russian state media l
"The only thing I know for sure about the congestion here is that everyone is blaming someone else," a California port worker told Insider.
A video showing a man who allegedly harassed a group of Asian women for wearing masks while dancing to K-pop in public has gone viral on TikTok. What happened: TikTok user @celenana_na and her K-pop dance group, Hush Crew, were filming a dance routine in Boston’s Downtown Crossing on Sunday when the incident occurred. What they thought was an ordinary interaction escalated after the man allegedly started talking about communism and they realized he was being racist.
"A homeowner has the absolute right to protect themselves from someone who breaks into their home in the middle of the night and threatens their safety," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.
Descendants of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 are in line to get reparations from the United States government, but […] The post Maxine Waters leads reparations push for Black Tulsans enslaved by Native Americans appeared first on TheGrio.
Some of the left believe much of the country supports the fundamental changes they want to our government structure. They're wrong.
"This isn't rocket science," a board member of Save RGV said. "In Texas, access to public beaches cannot be restricted."
A Los Gatos mom is accused of throwing wild parties for teens where alcohol and underage sex were rampant. Maria Cid Medina tells us she bullied and coerced the youngsters and reveals deadly incidents caught on video.
Critics slammed the conspiracy theory-endorsing Georgia Republican over her provocative post.
China’s economic woes could get worse. The Wall Street Journal reports that President Xi Jinping is increasing scrutiny of the ties between the country’s state-owned banks and private firms. Authorities are beginning inspection of 25 financial institutions at the core of the economy, according to the newspaper, citing people with knowledge of the plan.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A federal judge on Wednesday held top officials at the Washington, D.C., Department of Corrections in civil contempt, after ruling they violated the civil rights of a U.S. Capitol riot defendant by impeding his access to medical care. "It is more than just inept and bureaucratic shuffling of papers," U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said. Lamberth's verbal and written order came during a court hearing on Wednesday, after the judge previously threatened to hold District of Columbia Department of Corrections Director Quincy Booth and Warden Wanda Patten in contempt for failing to turn over notes from a doctor for defendant Christopher Worrell.
The former "Daily Show" host pointed out the "actual danger" which is "not flashy or sexy."
Guinea's strongman Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power last month, has sacked 44 generals and admirals in an apparent purge of the military top brass.