Union workers in the farm and entertainment industries to go on strike

Reuters

Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday that a vote to remove the United Steelworkers union (USW) from representing locked-out workers at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery would go forward no matter the outcome of a contract ratification vote next week by those same workers. USW Local 13-243 announced on Monday night that Beaumont refinery and lubricant oil plant workers would take their first vote on an Exxon contract offer on Oct. 19, six months after they were locked out of their jobs and 10 months after negotiations began. Since the lockout, Exxon has kept the 369,024 barrel-per-day refinery, which produces Mobil 1 motor oil, in operation at a reduced production level, with managers and supervisors supported by some temporary replacement workers.