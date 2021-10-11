Unionists don't care about European Court involvement in Northern Ireland, claims Simon Coveney

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harry Yorke
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Coveney - Reuters/ Lorraine O&#39;Sullivan
Simon Coveney - Reuters/ Lorraine O'Sullivan

Unionists do not care about the European Court of Justice’s oversight of post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland, Dublin has claimed, prompting a furious backlash from Belfast and London.

Simon Coveney, Ireland’s foreign affairs minister, said that none of the politicians or business people he had spoken to in the province had raised concerns about the oversight of the EU’s highest court.

Intensifying his war of words with Lord Frost on Monday morning, Mr Coveney claimed that the issue of the ECJ was being used by the UK to sink any prospect of the two sides agreeing changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"I've spoken to many Unionists and I've spoken to many business people in Northern Ireland, and none of them are raising the issue of the ECJ jurisdiction in terms of the interpretation of the EU single market on the implementation of the protocol,” he told Ireland’s national broadcaster RTE.

His comments were swiftly rebuked by UK government sources, while senior DUP figures dismissed it as “complete nonsense” and warned that the role of the court was at the “heart of our objections to the protocol”.

The protocol, which was established to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland, requires Northern Ireland to continue to follow the EU’s customs and single market rules.

The consequence has been to erect a new trade barrier in the Irish Sea, causing significant disruption for goods destined for the province from the British mainland.

The ECJ is the supreme interpreter of the rules of the single market, but the UK is now demanding that it no longer has oversight over a renegotiated agreement, which would also seek to drastically reduce the amount of red tape imposed on British goods.

In a bid to resolve the long-standing dispute, the EU intends to propose solutions this week which include allowing British sausages and chilled meats to continue to be sold in Northern Irish supermarkets.

Maros Sefcovic, the Commission vice president, will unveil four proposals on Wednesday, covering the supply of medicines, animal health rules, customs procedures and a stronger role for Northern Ireland’s institutions in managing the protocol.

'ECJ is a red line'

But Lord Frost will make clear that the ECJ is a “red line” for the UK in a keynote speech in Lisbon on Tuesday, warning that the EU has been “too quick to dismiss governance as a side issue".

Instead of the EU's top court in Luxembourg ruling on questions of European law in Northern Ireland, Lord Frost wants it replaced with an arbitration panel similar to the one agreed in the Brexit trade deal.

Ahead of the speech, Mr Coveney accused the British Government of "shifting the playing field" away from solving issues around the controversial protocol, adding that the protocol was underpinned by the ECJ’s oversight.

"The functioning of the EU Single Market relies on the European Court of Justice as the interpreter of the rules... the whole point of the protocol is that it extends the EU Single Market for goods to Northern Ireland to prevent the need for border infrastructure on the island of Ireland,” he continued.

"They are putting up this new red line issue, of jurisdiction of the ECJ. The truth is that they know the EU can't move on this issue, yet they're still asking for it.”

Mr Coveney said that unionists in Northern Ireland were more concerned about trade barriers with Britain, adding: "The European Commission is trying to solve those issues as much as they can within the confines of the protocol.”

Hitting back at Mr Coveney, a gGovernment source said: “There definitely is a concern [about the European Court of Justice.] I think what’s more likely is there is no Unionist who actually wants to talk to Simon Coveney.

“The case we are making is that it is really fundamental to the problems with the protocol. It’s clear that it is not the basis for a sustainable relationship.”

Lord Dodds, the former deputy leader of the DUP, told The Telegraph: “This is nonsense from Simon Coveney. The DUP have always made clear there are two issues with this protocol: one is trade barriers and the second is the constitutional-legal position of Northern Ireland being in the EU jurisdiction for the EU Single Market and Customs Union.

“It is exactly what we have been raising since the backstop was first proposed by Theresa May and later replaced by the protocol.

“It is laws being made in Brussels, with no say of anyone in Northern Ireland, and then the application of those laws by a foreign jurisdiction.

“Whether it’s the ECJ or the application of the laws through direct regulation, it is all about sovereignty. This is nothing new, this is not technical, this is at the heart of our objections to the protocol.

“So Coveney is completely wrong in trying to make out that the ECJ is some tiny technical matter, what it speaks to is the entire issue of sovereignty.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Charles understands 'frustration' of climate activists but says blocking roads 'isn't helpful' to cause

    The Prince of Wales has said understands the frustration of climate activists, but insisted that blocking roads "isn't helpful" to their cause.

  • USMNT, Chelsea star Christian Pulisic attended Jets game in London

    Christian Pulisic, a winger for the USMNT and Chelsea, didn't have to travel far to watch his favorite NFL team play in London.

  • Britain 'shifting playing field' on N.Ireland trade talks - Dublin

    Ireland accused Britain on Monday of "shifting the playing field" in talks to resolve post-Brexit trading issues in Northern Ireland after London emphasised the need to remove EU judicial oversight of the issue. On Saturday, Britain's Brexit minister David Frost released extracts of a speech he is due to make on Tuesday, saying the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has created a "deep imbalance" in the way the Northern Ireland protocol operates. The European Commission, which in July rejected outright London's call to end the role of the ECJ, will publish proposals later this week aimed at smoothing trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

  • 'I joined as soon as I was hired': Black, Hispanic workers benefit from unions, study shows

    Union membership increases household wealth for workers overall, but for Black and Hispanic workers in particular, according to a report

  • EU rejects UK call to end bloc's court oversight over post-Brexit Irish trade

    "Our focus should be on those issues that matter the most to the people of Northern Ireland and not on requests such as removing the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ)," a Commission spokesman told a news conference. On Saturday, British Brexit negotiator David Frost released extracts of a speech due this week, reiterating London's long-standing demand to remove any governing role of the ECJ from the EU-UK agreement regulating their new ties after Brexit.

  • Canada's Rock Tech Lithium to build $544 million plant in Brandenburg

    Canada's Rock Tech Lithium plans to build a converter plant in Brandenburg, the German state surrounding Berlin, to make battery-grade lithium hydroxide for electric vehicles, the state's energy ministry and the company said on Monday. The plant will be in the town of Guben, a roughly 90-minute drive from where Tesla is building its gigafactory, which includes a battery cell manufacturing site with 50 gigawatt hours of capacity. State energy minister Joerg Steinbach said the decision confirmed Brandenburg's status as a centre for the development of electric mobility.

  • Trump pushes Texas speaker to act on 2020 election audit bill

    Former President Trump threatened Republican Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan with political consequences if a bill allowing for more audits of the 2020 election doesn’t come up for a vote soon.Trump said Phelan "is not fighting for the people of Texas" and called him "another Mitch McConnell" in one of four statements published to his website on Saturday.Why it matters: Although Trump won Texas by six points in 2020, election audits have become a Republican purity test.Get market news wor

  • Whitehouse admits Trump may not be mastermind behind DOJ scheme to overturn election

    Former President Donald Trump may not be the person who was "pulling the strings" behind a plan hinged on replacing the top Justice Department official with a loyalist willing to carry out a more aggressive strategy to challenge the results of the 2020 election, a Democratic Senate investigator admitted on Sunday.

  • Fox News Personalities Tear Into Pence For Downplaying Jan. 6 Insurrection

    The former vice president claimed the media was using "one day in January" to demean Trump supporters.

  • 'Mark My Words': MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Reveals GOP's 'Chilling' Plot For 2024

    “We are in the midst of a rolling coup,” he warned before explaining the GOP's end game to subvert the 2024 election.

  • AQ Khan: The most dangerous man in the world?

    Western spies branded AQ Khan as dangerous as bin Laden - but many in Pakistan saw him as a hero.

  • Jim Acosta to Andrew Yang: What the Hell Were You Doing on ‘Tucker Carlson’?

    CNNAndrew Yang might be pitching himself as the guy to head up a new, more “inclusive” third party, but Jim Acosta had some questions about the entrepreneur-turned-politician’s methods during a CNN interview on Saturday afternoon. Specifically, he asked Yang to answer for his decision to appear on Tucker Carlson Today.“Tucker Carlson... I mean, let’s just say he’s a bad person,” Acosta told Yang. “And he represents so much of what is wrong in television news these days. You know this all too wel

  • Drugs, arms, and terror: A high-profile defector on Kim's North Korea

    A former colonel describes a leadership making cash by any means, from drug factories to illegal arms deals.

  • China has won AI battle with U.S., Pentagon's ex-software chief says

    LONDON (Reuters) -China has won the artificial intelligence battle with the United States and is heading towards global dominance because of its technological advances, the Pentagon's former software chief told the Financial Times. China, the world’s second largest economy, is likely to dominate many of the key emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and genetics within a decade or so, according to Western intelligence assessments.

  • White Tiger and Cheetah Furs: A Mess of Trump Gift Exchanges

    The Saudi royal family showered Donald Trump and his entourage on his first trip abroad as president with dozens of presents, including three robes made with white tiger and cheetah fur, and a dagger with a handle that appeared to be ivory. Little that followed went right. A White House lawyer determined that possession of the furs and dagger most likely violated the Endangered Species Act, but the Trump administration held onto them and failed to disclose them as gifts received from a foreign g

  • Former Trump Aide Served Subpoena After Struggle To Find Him: Reports

    The House's Jan. 6 select committee reportedly had trouble finding Dan Scavino.

  • Stephanie Grisham said she was 'part of something unusually evil' in the Trump White House

    "I don't think I can rebrand. I think this will follow me forever," Grisham told New York Magazine of the fallout from her stint in the White House.

  • He Saw America’s Crackup Coming in 2011—He Says It’s Worse Now

    Brent Stirton/Getty“Another outside possibility is that, faced with a major crisis, the federation’s leaders will betray their oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution, the primary adhesive holding the union together,” Colin Woodard wrote in the epilogue to his prescient 2011 book, American Nations: A History of the Eleven Regional Cultures in North America.”In the midst of, say, a deadly pandemic outbreak or the destruction of several cities by terrorists, a fearful public might condone the suspens

  • Trump reportedly came 'incredibly close' to naming Ivanka Trump as World Bank chief

    Trump reportedly came 'incredibly close' to naming Ivanka Trump as World Bank chief

  • Liberal activists plan on 'bird-dogging' Kyrsten Sinema at Boston Marathon

    Activists have accosted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., on the plane and on her way to the bathroom, and they also plan to follow her at the Boston Marathon Monday, pressuring her to support President Biden's $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, the Build Back Better Act.