Unionists have a week to save Scotland’s recovery, warns Douglas Ross

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross on the campaign trail at the Glencairn Crystal Studio in East Kilbride - Jeff J Mitchell/ Getty Images Europe

Unionists have just seven days to "save" Scotland's Covid recovery and stop the SNP's plans for a second independence referendum, Douglas Ross will warn on Thursday in an appeal for them to vote tactically for the Tories.

In a speech to be given near the English border, the Scottish Tory leader is expected to say that, with a week to go until polling day in the Holyrood election, "just as in 2014, Scotland stands on the brink".

He will warn that a series of opinion polls shows Nicola Sturgeon's SNP is "on the cusp of a majority" and could form a nationalist "super-majority" with the Greens and Alex Salmond's Alba Party.

Mr Ross will argue that Ms Sturgeon wants to separate Scotland from the rest of the UK "at the worst possible moment" and a majority would give her a green light to focus on "inventing an economic case for independence" instead of the Covid recovery.

Instead of the UK and Scottish governments working together to help the economy, NHS and education system to bounce back, he will warn that they will be at loggerheads in court over Ms Sturgeon's plan for a "wildcat" referendum.

He will add: "If we do not address the threat next Thursday, the SNP will have a green light to charge ahead with a hard border, just a few hundred yards from where I stand."

Mr Ross will urge unionists to vote tactically for the Tories on their peach ballot papers, the regional list vote, "even if it's just this once, even if you never consider yourself a Conservative".

His plea comes as Ms Sturgeon travels to Aberdeenshire West – a seat the Tories took from the SNP in 2016 – on Thursday to unveil her 100 days action plan setting out the priorities for her new government. She plans to use victory to force Boris Johnson to drop his opposition to another independence referendum, which she wants to stage by the end of 2023.

If the Prime Minister refuses, she plans to pass her own Referendum Bill and challenge him to block it in court. However, she admitted at the weekend that neither the SNP nor her government have conducted any assessment of the impact of independence on people's incomes.

Mr Ross is expected to say: "The SNP want to rip up our country and they want to do it at the worst possible moment." He will warn that, together with the other nationalist parties, they are "intent on hijacking the Scottish Parliament for the sole purpose of delivering a second independence referendum".

"Instead of setting up programmes to protect and create jobs, they will be inventing an economic case for independence and trying to design a new currency," he will say. "Instead of catching pupils up from a year of disrupted learning, they will be arranging to scrap the Barnett Formula that funds our schools and other public services.

"Instead of Scotland's two governments working together for our recovery, they will force a constitutional showdown and court battles. Instead of working to rebuild Scotland from a pandemic, they will be working to break up the United Kingdom."

The Moray MP will warn that a nationalist majority will mean Scots moving straight from a Holyrood election campaign into a second referendum campaign, concluding: "We have only seven days left to save Scotland's recovery."

He will argue that the Scottish Tory resurgence under Ruth Davidson in 2016 stopped the SNP getting a majority and this could happen again if unionists voted tactically.

Speaking ahead of the launch of her action plan, Ms Sturgeon said: "Our immediate priority should we be re-elected will be to steer Scotland through the Covid crisis and get the recovery under way.

"Polls are showing that the outcome of this election is on a knife-edge, and by giving both votes to the SNP next Thursday, people can elect a government which has the experience and the leadership to lead Scotland through this crucial period and into a sustainable future."