A matching gift to provide twice the arthritis research power

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - An anonymous donor has stepped forward with an offer to match all donations to Arthritis Research Canada up to $10,000. The organization is North America's largest clinical arthritis research centre, currently conducting over 100 studies aimed at arthritis prevention, early diagnosis, new and better treatment, and improved quality of life.

While wishing to remain anonymous, the donor who has been involved in research, shared that they have seen the difference arthritis research makes in people's lives. They wanted to do something to ensure this important work continues.

It's been an uncertain year for everyone, including the more than 6 million Canadians, of all ages, living with arthritis. Arthritis Research Canada is working hard to ensure important research studies keep their momentum and that new studies addressing the impact of COVID-19 on people with arthritis get underway. This generous matching offer is an important boost during the holiday giving season.

"Through arthritis research, we can give people the tools and treatments to live life to the fullest despite arthritis," said Dr. Diane Lacaille, Arthritis Research Canada's Scientific Director. " We may not be able to cure this disease but we can take away pain, prevent joint deformities and the disability that comes with them thanks to the generosity of our donors."

Arthritis can lead to life-threatening complications, such as heart attack, stroke, and blood clots. Donations support studies addressing the different types of arthritis, including osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and lupus. As the pandemic continues to evolve, they will also provide additional support to researchers responding to the impact of COVID-19 on people with rheumatic diseases.

"We are truly grateful to the anonymous donor who has awarded us this opportunity, and for their commitment to ensure vital arthritis research continues. We look forward to creating the greatest impact possible through this matching gift campaign," says Patti Nakatsu, Arthritis Research Canada's Director of Development.

Please consider making a gift to Arthritis research Canada and help millions of Canadians triumph over arthritis. Gifts may be made by mail, over the phone, and online.

How to donate:

Online: https://www.arthritisresearch.ca/holiday/

Phone: 604-207-4009 or toll free at 1-855-750-0400

Mail: 5591 No. 3 Road. Richmond, BC V6X 2C7. Canada.

Download donor form here. Charitable registration number: 87075 8547 RR0001

About ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose world recognized research is creating a future where people living with arthritis are empowered to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is conducting research across Canada in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec and is affiliated with five major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, and McGill University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at arthritis prevention, early diagnosis, new and better treatment, and improved quality of life.

