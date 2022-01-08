Unions representing Bloomington city workers sue over new COVID rules

Lawyers for three unions that represent city police, firefighters and civilian employees are suing the city administration, claiming that COVID-19 vaccination, testing and masking policies established in December violate union contracts and are illegal.

The lawsuit, filed during the past week in Monroe Circuit Court, asks that a judge review the union contracts and the city's new COVID-19 policies to determine if they align.

The unions also are seeking a temporary injunction of the rules "to protect the rights of their respective members."

The lawsuit was filed by Edward Merchant, a partner in an Indianapolis law firm that specializes in police and firefighter union issues. Bloomington-based attorney Eric Koch is the plaintiff's local lawyer.

According to the complaint, the city's Dec. 23 COVID-19 policy imposes terms and conditions of employment that the city "did not negotiate or reach an agreement over with plaintiffs" and "constitutes a change to the terms and conditions of plaintiffs

employment, to which plaintiffs did not agree."

It challenges penalties imposed for non-compliance, and questions a part of the policy that requires unvaccinated employees to pay for their own now-required COVID-19 tests.

The lawsuit also states it is against state law for the city to require employees to produce "an immunization passport and/or information regarding an individual’s immunization status."

One line in the lawsuit sums up the bottom line: "A controversy has thus arisen between the parties requiring a legal interpretation by this court."

The suing parties are the Don Owens Memorial Lodge 88 Fraternal Order of Police, the Metropolitan International Association of Firefighters Local 586 and AFSCME Local 2487.

An immediate judicial hearing is requested. Court records indicate one has not yet been scheduled.

According to the lawsuit, city employees who do not submit proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and who are not fully vaccinated must be tested every seven days and submit a negative COVID-19 test each time.

Unvaccinated employees who do not comply with this policy will be given written

warnings through Feb. 8. After that, unvaccinated employees who don't produce a COVID-19 test result will be removed from the workplace until they do.

"They will not be allowed to use benefit time to cover their related absences; the absence will be unpaid; and appropriate discipline, in accordance with city policies, will be administered," the lawsuit states. "Policies regarding unscheduled absences will be enforced," and apply to all union members.

Neither the mayor nor city legal officials comment on pending litigation.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Unions representing Bloomington city workers sue over COVID rules