Unions set for strikes as Myanmar crackdown intensifies

People disperse after security forces fired shots at protesters in Nyaung-U
(Reuters) - Major trade unions in Myanmar prepared for strikes on Monday to try to squeeze the country's fragile economy and pile pressure on its new military rulers, as a weekend of violence and nighttime raids renewed calls for sustained nationwide protests.

Witnesses reported the sound of gunfire and stun grenades in different parts of the commercial capital Yangon during the night, while state media on Monday said security forces were keeping a presence at hospitals and universities as part of efforts to enforce the law.

At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the Feb. 1 coup and restore Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government.

Allowing business and economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people", it said in a statement.

"The time to take action in defence of our democracy is now," it said.

Women's groups called for a Htamain (Sarong) movement to mobilise in force and mark International Women's Day while denouncing the junta.

Some of the biggest protests in recent weeks took place on Sunday, with police firing stun grenades and tear gas to break up demonstrations in Yangon, the northern town of Lashio and a sit-in by tens of thousands of people the second-biggest city Mandalay.

Police and military have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes since the coup, according to the United Nations.

Protest leader Maung Saungkha on Facebook urged women to come out strongly against the coup on Monday, while Nay Chi, one of the organisers of the Sarong movement, described the women as "revolutionaries".

"Our people are unarmed but wise. They try to rule with fear, but we will fight that fear," she told Reuters.

NIGHTTIME RAIDS

At least three protests were held in Yangon on Sunday, despite raids on campaign leaders and opposition activists by security forces late Saturday.

An official and local campaign manager from Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) Khin Maung Latt died in police custody.

Ba Myo Thein, a deposed lawmaker, said reports of bruising to Khin Maung Latt's head and body raised suspicions that he had been "tortured severely".

Police in Pabedan, where Khin Maung Latt was arrested, declined to comment. A spokesman for the military did not answer calls seeking comment.

The army has said it is dealing with protests lawfully.

In a statement on Monday, the military said it had arrested 41 people the previous day.

An announcement by the military carried on the front page of the State-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper on Monday threatened unspecified "action" against anyone who directly or indirectly works for a committee of ousted lawmakers that has declared itself the country's legitimate authority.

The announcement said the committee was illegal and had committed "high treason". A separate report said the military and police were "maintaining" hospitals and universities.

The killings have drawn anger in the West and been condemned by most democracies in Asia.

The United States and some other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta and Australia on Sunday cut defence ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.

Myanmar's giant neighbour China on Sunday said it was prepared to engage with "all parties" to ease the crisis and was not taking sides.

Figures by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group showed nearly 1,800 people have been detained under the junta as of Sunday.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty and Poppy McPherson; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

  • Myanmar forces fire tear gas, stun grenades on protest as U.N. envoy calls for action

    The Southeast Asian country has been plunged in turmoil since the military overthrew and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, with daily protests and strikes that have choked business and paralysed administration. Sporadic protests were staged across Myanmar on Saturday and local media reported that police fired tear gas shells and stun grenades to break up a protest in the Sanchaung district of Yangon, the country's biggest city.

  • Myanmar forces fire tear gas as UN calls for action

    Using a clothes line - and a local superstition - as protection, protesters in Yangon gathered behind their makeshift barricades on Saturday (March 6).According to tradition, it's bad luck to pass under these longyis, or sarong-like skirts.And the soldiers believe that, this protester says.Sporadic demonstrations against a month-old military coup were staged across Myanmar.In Yangon, the main city, local media reported security forces used tear gas and stun grenades, just hours after a United Nations special envoy called on the Security Council to take action against the ruling junta for the killings of protesters. More than 50 protesters have been killed since the coup on Feb. 1, according to the U.N.. In a copy of remarks seen by Reuters, UN Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener told a closed meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Friday that it must put Myanmar security forces on notice and stand with the people of Myanmar.On Friday night, authorities disturbed the grave of a 19-year-old woman who became an icon of the protest movement after she was shot dead wearing a T-shirt that read "Everything will be OK".According to a witness, the body of Kyal Sin, widely known as Angel, was removed on Friday, examined and returned, before the tomb was re-sealed in the city of Mandalay. A military spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment.Meanwhile, authorities in Myanmar have asked India to return eight policemen who sought refuge across the border to avoid taking orders from the junta, an official in northeast India said on Saturday.India's foreign ministry said in the statement given on Friday that the ministry was still quote "ascertaining the facts."

  • Protests Erupt Across Myanmar as Military Crackdown Continues

    A crackdown against anti-military protests continued across Myanmar on March 6 as authorities worked to quash demonstrations in several cities, local news reports said.This footage, by local news outlet The 74 Media, shows gas canisters on the road as protesters face off with security forces. The outlet said the footage was recorded in Myitkyina, a city in northern Myanmar.Dozens of people have been killed since protests began against the military’s February 1 coup. Credit: The 74 Media via Storyful

