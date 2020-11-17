UnionTech launched its new product of the ultra-large format SLA 3d printer RSPro 2100 at the online show-Formnext Connect 2020

SHANGHAI, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A proven leader in globally-sourced 3d printing Stereolithography, UnionTech has successfully launched its new product of the ultra-large format SLA 3d printer RSPro 2100 at the online show-Formnext Connect 2020. Due to the Covid-19 infections worldwide and the increase in global travel restrictions, the Formnext 2020 offline exhibition was cancelled and changed to online Formnext Connect 2020. The online show was held on the Grip platform on November 10-12, 2020. With the increasing demand for large-format printing equipment in the fields of automobiles, aerospace and home appliances, UnionTech showcased its advanced achievements-RSPro 2100 in the field of SLA 3d printing in a timely manner through this online exhibition.

The RSPro 2100 released by UnionTech at Formnext Connect 2020 is SLA 3D printer with super large format: 2100x700x800mm, and has the characteristics of high precision, great printing consistency and high cost performance. Its core technology is the ultra-large format, high spot consistency, multi-galvanometer stitching, and automatic calibration.

"Only the continuous innovation of technology and products can bring new opportunities to the market," said Dr. Yu Qingxiao, R&D Director of UnionTech. "Therefore, UnionTech always pays close attention to the market development trend and the diversified needs of customers, continuously upgrades its technical products, and strives to make its own products become core competitiveness to meet market needs."

Established in 2000, UnionTech is one of China's AM pionieers, and has participated in and witnessed the main development of China's 3D printing industry. Adhering to the customer-oriented principle, UnionTech has been customizing relevant R&D strategies based on differentiated demands of its customers, so as to provide comprehensive professional 3D printing technology solutions as well as high-quality pre-sales and after-sales service for its customers. With 20-year experience in 3D printing industry, currently UnionTech keeps the large-portion of industrial client bases in SLA 3D printing, and has occuppied over 60% domestic market share. Thus, UnionTech enjoys extensive influence and high brand awareness in AM industry. At present, UnionTech is one Council Member of China 3D Printing Technology Industry Alliance, Vice-chairman and Executive Council Member of Shanghai Additive Manufacturing Association, and 3D Printing Technology Industrialization Fixed-point Unit of Shanghai Industrial Technology Institute.

