Uniontown City police searching for suspect after man shot in head

Uniontown City police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the head early Monday morning.

According to a news release, officers were called to the area of North Gallatin Avenue and East Coffee Street, where a man was found shot in the head.

The victim was taken by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. His condition was not stated in the release.

Investigators identified the suspect as Ramon “Roscoe” Jerome Williams III.

A warrant was issued for Williams for criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of firearm prohibited, possession of instruments of a crime and tampering with evidence.

Williams is still at large, and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Uniontown City Police at 724-430-2929.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

