Uniontown man arrested after allegedly pointing fake pistol at two people

Sep. 28—Whitman County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 54-year-old Uniontown man Saturday for allegedly pointing a silver plastic 1911 replica pistol at two people and threatening to kill them.

According to a Whitman County news release, deputies were dispatched Friday evening to Owen Street in Uniontown for a weapons offense.

Deputies were informed that two people had gone to Christopher Jones' residence to see if he had seen their missing dog. Jones opened the door and allegedly pointed a silver pistol six inches in front of their faces. According to the alleged victims, Jones threatened to kill them and whoever else was on his property.

One of the victims told Jones they were just looking for her dog and Jones allegedly continued to point the pistol at them until they left his property.

Deputies could not locate Jones on Friday, but found him at his residence the following day. He was arrested for suspicion of two counts of harassment with threats to kill.