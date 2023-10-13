Uniontown man charged with 3 felonies including injury to child

Oct. 13—A 37-year-old Uniontown man was charged with three felonies after allegedly ramming into another vehicle.

Jonathan C. Hamlin was charged with aggravated assault, malicious injury to property and injury to child, all felonies. He was also charged with a misdemeanor DUI and driving without privileges.

The alleged incident took place at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an erratic driver. When officers arrived, two vehicles, a Honda CR-V driven by Hamlin, and a RAM 2500 driven by another man, were joined on Main Street, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The man in the RAM 2500 told officers Hamlin allegedly was yelling at him and his passengers at the Dairy Queen drive-through. Hamlin was across the street in front of Mystic Cafe, according to the affidavit.

The man reported that he left Dairy Queen and was driving east on Main Street when Hamlin followed him. At a traffic light at the intersection of 18th Street and Main Street, Hamlin allegedly sped in front of the man when the light turned green, cut him off and then slammed on his brakes in front of the RAM 2500, causing the man to rear-end Hamlin, according to the affidavit.

The man also told police that Hamlin allegedly drove away toward Jack in the Box and then returned before the man could get his car off the road and allegedly struck his vehicle again, according to the affidavit.

One of the passengers in the RAM 2500 also told officers what happened. Another passenger was a child, according to the affidavit.

Hamlin was yelling at the man and the passengers in the vehicle and using derogatory names when officers arrived. The officer moved Hamlin away from the scene and could allegedly smell alcohol on his breath, according to the affidavit.

When officers spoke with Hamlin, he said that the man allegedly used his vehicle to push his Honda in the Dairy Queen parking lot, which upset him. Hamlin also alleged that the man was revving his engine at him and he followed him to confront him, according to the affidavit.

The officer conducted a DUI investigation and took a breath sample, which allegedly resulted in a 0.203 and 0.193 breath alcohol concentration. The legal limit in Idaho is 0.08, according to the affidavit.

Hamlin was then taken into custody. At the Nez Perce County Jail he allegedly continued to threaten the man and also threatened the officer, according to the affidavit.

Hamlin made his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert Thursday. His next court date is Oct. 23.

