Uniontown, Pa., man charged with malicious assault in Morgantown

May 25—Jack Christopher Kovacs, 18, of Uniontown, Pa., was charged with malicious assault after he was allegedly caught on video attacking another man in downtown Morgantown in April.

A video of the incident, which Morgantown police officials said took place on April 15 in front of 314 High St., was posted on a social media outlet.

The warrant for Kovacs' arrest stemmed from the investigation into the video of the assault, police said.

According to a criminal complaint, the video showed Kovacs kicking the victim in the head while the man was defenseless on the ground.

Kovacs' actions resulted in the victim sustaining multiple injuries to his head, the complaint said.

Officials said they don't know the reason behind the altercation.

Kovacs was released from custody after posting the required 10 % of a $15, 000 personal recognizance bond.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on May 27.

