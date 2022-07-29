Uniontown police investigate domestic dispute that ended in shooting

Uniontown Police

LAKE TWP. – Police are investigating a domestic violence incident that left a man shot in both arms.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Edison Street around 10:42 a.m. Thursday, after a 34-year-old pregnant woman and 33-year-old man got into a fight, Uniontown police said.

According to 911 calls, the woman was being choked and feared for her and her unborn child's life when she grabbed a gun nearby, and fired a single shot that struck the male in both arms.

The man and woman were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Uniontown police have secured a warrant for the man's arrest when he is released from a medical treatment facility.

Last month, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, after violating an order from Uniontown police in April to cease all communication with the woman.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with all but one day suspended.

