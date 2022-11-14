Uniontown police investigating possible shooting; 1 injured

A man was flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., after an incident in the 100 block of E. Coffee Street, Uniontown last night.

Uniontown Police Chief Delbert DeWitt told Channel 11 they received a report that the man was shot. Police are working to verify that information.

There are no suspects.

DeWitt is asking neighbors to check their cameras to see if they captured anything from about 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-430-2929.

