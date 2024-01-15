Unioto student secures 2nd place in Ohio State Championship

CHILLICOTHE — Certiport, the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams, recently announced Elise Schobelock, a sophomore from Unioto High School, as the 2nd place winner in the Microsoft Office Specialist Word (Office 2019) category during the 2023 Fall Qualifier Ohio State Championship.

"We're impressed by these students – not only have they proven they are the best in their state at using Microsoft Office products effectively. They now have an important distinction to place on their resume that shows a desire to learn and validate in-demand skills," said Craig Bushman, General Manager, Certiport. "The title 'Microsoft Office Specialist Champion' will serve them well in their academic and career pursuits."

Schobelock's achievement is a testament to her dedication and proficiency in Microsoft Word, showcasing her skills and abilities learned in her class. The IT Foundations class, a satellite program of the Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center, provides students like Schobelock the chance to earn valuable credentials.

"We believe in empowering our students with many skills needed for success. The accomplishment of earning Industry Recognized Credentials by Elise, as well as many of her classmates at Unioto, is a great example of the dedication of our students and the effectiveness of our satellite program in partnership with Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center," said Stacia Skaggs, Schobelock's instructor in the IT Foundations Class.

Skaggs, the instructor of the IT Foundations class, is recognized as an outstanding educator through the same competition, having earned a certificate for her dedication and commitment to student success.

Certiport's Microsoft Office Specialist is the only official Microsoft-recognized certification for Microsoft Office globally, providing a powerful instrument for assessing students' skills and preparing them for real-world application of their knowledge.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Unioto student secures 2nd place in Ohio State Championship