Unipart Announces 2019 Results

- Profits increase by 5.4% to £27.3m

- Revenue up by 11.7% to £799.2m

- New contracts and contract extensions add to growth

OXFORD, England, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unipart Group, one of Europe's leading manufacturing, logistics and consulting businesses, has announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Group turnover rose to £799.2m (2018: £715.3m) at an increase of 11.7%. Group profit before defined benefit pensions, interest and taxation, and other exceptional items also grew by 5.4% to £27.3m (2018: £25.9m).

Commenting on the results, Unipart Group Chairman and Chief Executive John Neill said:

"We were looking forward to announcing these good results from 2019, and then Covid-19 hit the world. We moved in advance of government advice to firstly implement social distancing and other measures to protect our people and their wellbeing, then our processes and the flow of products and services to our customers.

"We expected to see continued growth in sales and profitability in 2020, and while some of our operations are growing faster than planned, placing great demands on our fellow employees, others have had to be furloughed because our customers have paused production. The board and all the executives reporting directly to me volunteered, without hesitation, to take a 20% percent pay reduction, which has already been implemented.

"We remain confident of the future because of the geographic, sectoral, and customer diversification of our business and, for the foreseeable future, we will be taking the necessary steps to generate cash, conserve cash and reduce costs while continuing to support and invest in those business that are growing now and which we expect to continue growing in the future.

NHS Supply Chain

"In 2019, Unipart welcomed approximately 2,000 additional employees when it took over responsibility for the provision of logistics services for the NHS Supply Chain. Unipart is deeply committed to the NHS and we recognise the importance of our role in helping the country battle the threat from Coronavirus. We are immensely proud of all our teams working around the clock, seven days a week, to deliver vital supplies to NHS organisations on the front line.

"One of the critical strengths of our Group is the fact that all our employees are trained in the Unipart Way and can therefore move between our various operations and be immediately effective.

"Recently, more than 100 experienced people from across the Group joined the team providing logistics for the NHS Supply Chain, enabling us to meet the increased demands to deliver critical clinical goods and other essential products at an unprecedented level.

Group-Wide Logistics Operations

"The men and women in our global distribution centres have responded exceptionally well and continue to deliver outstanding customer service, keeping the infrastructure operational for vital services like trains, cars, and mobile communication, as well as books, and paper products (tissues, nappies, continence products and toilet rolls) and receiving plaudits from our customers for doing so. We're immensely proud of them."

New Business

During 2019, Unipart supported the continuing growth in McLaren Automotive's aftermarket business by opening a new purpose-designed Global Distribution Centre in the Midlands introducing digital and automation technologies to further enhance the service for McLaren Automotive's customers.