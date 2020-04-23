Is Unipro (MCX:UPRO) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk'. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Public Joint-Stock Company Unipro (MCX:UPRO) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Unipro's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2019 Unipro had debt of ₽2.51b, up from none in one year. But it also has ₽3.09b in cash to offset that, meaning it has ₽587.9m net cash.

MISX:UPRO Historical Debt April 23rd 2020 More

A Look At Unipro's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Unipro had liabilities of ₽9.80b due within a year, and liabilities of ₽6.14b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₽3.09b as well as receivables valued at ₽7.57b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₽5.27b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Unipro has a market capitalization of ₽170.4b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Unipro boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

And we also note warmly that Unipro grew its EBIT by 11% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Unipro can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Unipro may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Unipro produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 60% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Unipro has ₽587.9m in net cash. So we don't think Unipro's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Unipro , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.