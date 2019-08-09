Is UNIQA Insurance Group AG's (VIE:UQA) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

Andreas Brandstetter became the CEO of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (VIE:UQA) in 2011. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Andreas Brandstetter's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that UNIQA Insurance Group AG is worth €2.5b, and total annual CEO compensation is €1.5m. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €669k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from €1.8b to €5.7b, and the median CEO total compensation was €1.9m.

So Andreas Brandstetter is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at UNIQA Insurance Group, below.

Is UNIQA Insurance Group AG Growing?

UNIQA Insurance Group AG has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 1.6% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Revenue was pretty flat on last year.

I would argue that the improvement in revenue isn't particularly impressive, but I'm happy with the modest EPS growth. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has UNIQA Insurance Group AG Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with UNIQA Insurance Group AG for providing a total return of 82% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Andreas Brandstetter is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

While we would like to see improved growth metrics, there is no doubt that the total returns have been great, over the last three years. So considering most shareholders would be happy, we'd say the CEO pay is appropriate. Shareholders may want to check for free if UNIQA Insurance Group insiders are buying or selling shares.

