Uniqlo owner posts record quarterly profit, lifts annual forecast

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask walks past a Uniqlo store, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Petaling Jaya
·2 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Fast Retailing, the owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, posted record quarterly profit on Thursday, as the weaker yen and strong sales in the United States made up for a slump in a pandemic-hit Chinese market.

Operating profit for the three-month period to the end of May jumped 37% from a year earlier to 81.8 billion yen ($587.4 million), an all-time high, the company said in a statement, as it lifted forecasts for sales and earnings for the full fiscal year.

The consensus forecast was for operating profit of 66.72 billion yen, according to the average of forecasts from seven analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Sales and profit slid dramatically in the Chinese market, where the company has almost 900 stores, due to extended COVID-19 restrictions in the first half of this year.

"However, sales in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan recovered from June onward due to the easing of restrictions on business activities," Chief Financial Officer Takeshi Okazaki said at an earnings presentation.

Fast Retailing is a rare bellwether for both global retailers in China, its biggest foreign market, and consumer demand in Japan, where it has carved out a dominant position by offering casual clothing to price-conscious shoppers.

The yen's rapid drop, touching 139 to the U.S. dollar on Thursday for the first time since 1998, is adding to production costs and inflation. Fast Retailing Chief Executive Tadashi Yanai has said there is "absolutely no merit" to a weak yen.

The company said last month it would increase prices in Japan on its popular fleeces this autumn and warned that more hikes could be on the horizon.

While results in North America and Europe were strong, the company is factoring in the potential for inflation to weigh on demand in those markets going forward, Okazaki told reporters.

The weakening yen is bad for business in Japan, but it does increase the repatriated value of overseas sales, Okazaki said.

The company lifted its full-year operating profit forecast by 17% to 290 billion yen.

($1 = 139.2500 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories

  • Scorching heat wave sparks wildfires in Europe

    LEIRIA, Portugal (Reuters) -Thousands of firefighters battled more than 20 blazes that raged on Wednesday across Portugal and western Spain, menacing villages and disrupting tourists' holidays amid a heat wave that pushed temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) in some parts of Europe. In France, hundreds of firefighters, supported by six water-bomber aircraft, battled two wildfires in the southwest, which prompted the evacuation of thousands of campers, Gironde prefect Fabienne Buccio said. In Santiago de Guarda in the central Portuguese district of Leiria, Albertina Francisco struggled to hold back tears as a cloud of black smoke billowed over the tiny village.

  • EDF shares suspended as France prepares nationalisation plan

    Shares in debt-laden EDF were suspended on Wednesday as the French government prepares to detail its plans to fully nationalise Europe's biggest nuclear power operator. France said last week it wanted to fully nationalise EDF, in which the state already holds an 84% stake, without explaining how it would do so. In a statement, the finance ministry said it would clarify its plans before the market opens on July 19 at the latest.

  • Miami’s $1B Venezuelan money-laundering case grows. New charges against 2 financial execs

    A massive money-laundering case centered on the alleged theft of more than $1 billion from Venezuela’s state-owned oil company has expanded with new charges accusing a pair of financial asset managers with helping move bribery payments into Miami bank accounts and real estate for Venezuelan government officials.

  • Afro-Colombian politician tapped as ambassador to Washington

    A veteran Afro-Colombian politician who studied in the Soviet Union and fled his homeland after being kidnapped by a paramilitary group has been tapped to become Colombia's first Black ambassador to the United States. In a brief message posted on Twitter on Tuesday, leftist President elect Gustavo Petro wrote that Luis Gilberto Murillo would take Colombia's most important diplomatic post when he's sworn into office next month.

  • Miami man on lam for decade pleads guilty to importing AC refrigerant from China

    A Miami businessman who had been a fugitive for 10 years while facing charges of illegally importing large amounts of air-conditioning refrigerant from China was finally arrested this spring and admitted to his crime on Monday in federal court.

  • U.S. says pharmacies must fill reproductive health prescriptions

    The Biden administration said on Wednesday that refusing to fill prescriptions for drugs that could be used to terminate a pregnancy could violate federal law, regardless of various state bans on the procedure. This "guidance" https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/pharmacies-guidance.pdf, which involves roughly 60,000 U.S. retail pharmacies, comes days after President Joe Biden signed an executive order easing access to services to terminate pregnancies after the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortions legal nationwide. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said that pharmacies and pharmacists would run afoul of pregnancy and disability discrimination laws for refusing to disburse drugs that could be used to terminate a pregnancy, including those used for medication abortion and emergency contraceptives.

  • Heatwaves in Chinese cities buckle roads

    STORY: China's commercial capital of Shanghai was among dozens of cities baking in scorching temperatures on Tuesday (July 12).Unusually hot weather buckled roads and drove people to seek the cool wherever they could.By 11a.m. local time, 68 cities including Shanghai had issued red alerts, the highest in a three-tier warning system.That level signifies forecast temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius - that's 104 F - in the next 24 hours.Construction and other outdoor work are to be halted.Shanghai, which is still fighting sporadic outbreaks of COVID-19, warned its population of 25 million to prepare for hot weather this week. Since record-keeping began in 1873, it has only had 15 days of temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.China's summer of contrasts this year has brought havoc from heat waves to heavy rainfall in turn. Authorities citing climate change have warned of potential disasters from mid-July, usually the hottest and wettest time of year.

  • Delta Air Lines misses on earnings but posts profit in Q2

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Delta.

  • Ericsson's core profit misses as rising costs hit margins

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Ericsson, the Swedish telecoms equipment firm facing bribery investigations, reported a rise in second-quarter core earnings on Thursday that missed expectations as margins were hit by higher component and logistics costs. The stock has lost about a third of its value since February, when Ericsson disclosed improper payments in Iraq stretching back to at least 2011. It was also hit by patent disputes, including with Apple, that cut its high-margin royalty revenue by 900 million Swedish crowns ($85 million).

  • Financial Planner Fees: What You'll Pay

    While many financial advisors focus on investments, some can also help you with holistic financial planning including planning for retirement, saving for a child's college tuition, planing your estate and more. How much a financial planner charges will depend on … Continue reading → The post Financial Planner Fees: What You'll Pay appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • James Franco Sets Acting Return 4 Years After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

    "I am excited to board this phenomenal project," James Franco said in a statement about being cast in the coming-of-age drama Me, You

  • Rob Zombie Makes a Campy and Colorful Love Story in First ‘The Munsters’ Trailer (Video)

    The live-action, PG-rated film based on the '60s sitcom opens in September

  • Dow Slides as Recession Fears Rise, Wall Street Bank Earnings Loom—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Investor attention will shift from inflation and recession fears to corporate earnings season. JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley report Thursday.

  • ‘You can be anybody’: Meet the locals who crushed at cosplay at Miami Beach comic con

    They come wearing masks, makeup and intricate headpieces, covered with body paint, toting props. They wander the vast halls of convention centers, stopping to gush and laugh with delight at the imagination on display. They pose for photos with arch enemies and heroes alike — and whoever they are and wherever they are from, they feel welcome.

  • Brandon Aiyuk posts footage of training with Trey Lance, mocks reports of arm fatigue

    Despite reports that 49ers quarterback Trey Lance struggles with his arm growing fatigued, one teammate who has seen Lance throw plenty of passes says everything is just fine. San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who has been working out with Lance all offseason, posted video of three great passes that Lance threw to him at [more]

  • With Inflation So Hot, the Fed’s Next Rate Hike Might Be the Biggest in Decades

    About 60% of traders are now expecting a rate hike of 100 basis points at the Fed's next meeting. That's a sharp increase from 7.6% on Tuesday.

  • Japan bids somber farewell to ex-PM Abe

    STORY: Japan on Tuesday (July 12) said farewell to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - as huge crowds packed the pavements to pay their respects to their longest serving premier. A private funeral had been held earlier.The 67-year old was shot at a campaign rally last week - while speaking in the Japanese city of Nara. He died around 5 hours after the shooting - in a killing that has shocked a country where political violence and gun crime are rare.A hearse carried Abe’s body through Tokyo with a heavy police presence - passing hundreds of mourners.Keiko Noumi, a 58-year-old teacher, was one of many who came to offer prayers and flowers to a large photograph of Abe:"There was a sense of security when he was the prime minister and in charge of the country. We felt safe with him in charge. I was really supporting him, so this is really quite unfortunate."The hearse also drove past the parliament where a young Abe first entered in 1993. The current prime minister Fumio Kishida and other lawmakers bowed their heads as it slowly passed.Tributes have poured in from international leaders - with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken making a brief stop en route to the U.S. from Southeast Asia on Monday (July 11) morning to pay his respects.And French leader Emmanuel Macron paid his respects in a short visit to the Japanese ambassador's residence in Paris.Nearly 2 thousand condolence messages arrived from nations around the world - Kyodo news agency has said.The suspected killer, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, shot Abe from behind, unloading two shots from an improvised weapon wrapped with black tape.Japan's Chief cabinet secretary told a news conference on Tuesday that the government will consider whether there is a need to further regulate handmade guns.

  • Man charged with raping Ohio girl, 10, who was denied abortion

    The 10-year-old was legally barred from terminating her pregnancy in her home state.

  • Attack on Slovyansk ceramics factory deals serious blow to regional economy — Donetsk authorities

    Russian troops attacked the Zeus Ceramica factory in Slovyansk, which manufactures tiles, the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported on Telegram on July 13.

  • Ericsson shares skid after missing profit expectations

    Ericsson shares fell as much as 12% in Stockholm trade as the Swedish telecommunications equipment maker reported weaker-than-forecast earnings. Ericsson's bottom line was pressured by supply-chain issues and inflationary pressure on components, according to UBS analysts, who expect consensus earnings before interest and tax expectations for the year to fall by a mid single-digit percentage.