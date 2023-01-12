Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing says profit slid 2% in first quarter

Fast Retailing's Uniqlo sign boards are displayed at a casual clothing store in Tokyo
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Fast Retailing Co, owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, reported on Thursday that first quarter earnings had slid 2% following last year's record figure.

A day after announcing plans for big wage rises, the company said operating profit had been 117.1 billion yen ($889.82 million) in the three months to November 2022, compared with 119.4 billion yen a year earlier.

The consensus forecast was for 135.3 billion yen, according to the average of five analyst estimates collected by Refinitiv.

Profit had declined at Uniqlo operations in greater China and Japan, while earnings in all other regions had increased, Fast Retailing said in a statement. The company held its full-year operating profit forecast at 350 billion yen.

The company, Japan's biggest retailer, sent shockwaves through the country on Wednesday by saying it would lift its employees' wages by as much as 40%. That greatly satisfied policymakers, who had been urging employers to raise wages to help offset the highest inflation in a generation.

Fast Retailing, which operates more than 3,500 clothing stores worldwide, reported record profit last fiscal year, as growth in North America and Europe compensated for a slump in China, where demand had been slowed by pandemic containment measures.

The company is seen as a bellwether for the Chinese market, where it produces many of its goods and operates almost 900 Uniqlo stores, more than in Japan.

Fast Retailing's share price slid 2% in Tokyo trade, compared to a flat benchmark Nikkei index.

($1=131.6000 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • India to Test Green Bond Market With Debut $2 Billion Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- India is testing the waters of a sluggish global green bond market with its debut sale this month that aims to raise $2 billion for sustainable projects.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Staring at FeetUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After F

  • Proud boys trial - live: Five members of far-right group face seditious conspiracy charges

    Prosecutors argue Proud Boy members among first rioters to break past Capitol barriers on Jan 6

  • Quotes: Uniqlo owner gives Japan Inc a jolt with 40% wage hike

    The move by the casual clothing giant may serve as a wake-up call for Japan Inc, ahead of annual spring labour negotiations. "In addition, the company's aggressive expansion plans in markets such as the U.S. and Europe, would mean that they will need to deploy some of the trained senior staff from Japan into those markets."

  • BOJ faces further test to its yield control as inflation creeps up

    The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will likely raise its inflation forecasts next week and debate whether further steps are needed to address market distortions it sought to fix with December's surprise tweak to its yield control policy, sources say. The BOJ's decision last month to widen the band around its 10-year yield target has failed to remove market distortions caused by its huge bond buying, leaving traders guessing whether more steps could come as early as its Jan. 17-18 rate review. While the distortions could be among topics of debate at the Jan. 17-18 meeting, many BOJ officials prefer to spend more time scrutinising the effect of December's decision, said five sources familiar with the bank's thinking.

  • Palestinians say Israeli army kills man in West Bank raid

    The Israeli military shot and killed a Palestinian man early Thursday during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, the latest bloodshed in months of violence between Israelis and Palestinians. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man killed as Samir Aslan, 41.

  • Chip Giant TSMC Plans to Cut Spending to Offset Falling Near-Term Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. predicted sales below analysts’ estimates and said it will reduce spending as the chip industry braces for a potential recession and tighter US trade controls.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Staring at Fee

  • Twitter Tells Asia HQ Staff to Clear Desks, Work From Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Workers at Twitter Inc.’s Singapore office were told to empty out their desks and vacate the premises, said people familiar with the situation, as Elon Musk continues to pare expenses around the globe.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Staring at

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • This Dividend Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap in 5 Years: Is It Time to Buy in the Bear Market?

    This high-yield dividend stock has enormous upside potential, particularly at today's low pricing.

  • This Disney Move May Mean Iger's Days Really Are Numbered

    The company reiterates its two-year mandate for recently returned CEO as it faces proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two stock-split stocks stand out as amazing deals in the new year, while an ultra-popular stock that split last year is rife with red flags.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023, and Here's the Stock to Buy If It Does

    The Nasdaq-100 index is home to 100 of the largest technology companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. It had a miserable year in 2022, declining by 33% as investors trimmed their bets on the high-growth tech sector. While the current environment poses its own unique challenges like red-hot inflation and rapidly rising interest rates, there's a likelihood that, based on history alone, the Nasdaq could be set for a bumper 2023.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down More Than 80% That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Macroeconomic challenges have reshaped the way the market is thinking about growth stocks. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is the world's leading provider of protection against distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The company ended the third quarter with 1,908 customers generating more than $100,000 in annualized sales, up from 451 in the third quarter of 2019 and good for a compound annual growth rate of 61% over the last two years.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You May Regret not Buying Right Now

    At their beaten-down valuations, these stocks have the potential to deliver some impressive returns.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Union Pacific In 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    While railroads may seem old-fashioned, they're still an integral part of the U.S. economy. The largest publicly traded railroad company is Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) although Berkshire Hathaway owns its primary competitor, BNSF. Since 2010 (and many other periods as well), Union Pacific has been an outstanding stock.

  • Why did natural gas in Southern California get so expensive?

    Utilities in San Diego and Los Angeles say energy bills are skyrocketing because the cost for a unit of gas is up sharply. “We are not profiting off of the commodity,” the San Diego utility said. But why aren’t those conditions aren’t repeating across the country?

  • Salesforce Loses Another Security Leader in Executive Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- A second Salesforce Inc. cybersecurity executive has left the company within the span of a few months, another shake-up in the top ranks of the software maker that is struggling with slowing revenue growth.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Starin

  • Report: Rivian executives depart from company

    During a turbulent time for electric vehicle startup Rivian, numerous executives departed from the company.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 400% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi