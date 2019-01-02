Unique 1955 Moretti 1200 Sport Spider is a beauty in blue

Giovanni Moretti was a real engineering talent back in his day, beginning as a mechanic and ultimately building his own cars. His innovative designs ranged from city cars to top-flight racers, but it’s the Moretti 1200 Sport Spider that’s most celebrated. This left-hand drive 1955 example, that’s soon to attend the Bonhams Scottsdale auction, is unique thanks to being the only one bodied by legendary designer Giovanni Michelotti.





Italian designer Michelotti has been responsible for many iconic Triumph sports cars such as the TR4, Stag, and Spitfire. In his heartland of Italy he had worked for legendary design houses Bertone, Pininfarina, Vignale and Ghia. Giovanni Moretti contracted Michelotti to bring his stylish lines to the up and coming sports car.







Possessing a 1.2-litre engine of Moretti’s own design, the Sport Spider was a lightweight sports car that became something of a passion project for its creator. Just two cars were completed with bodywork penned by Michelotti, this being the only one in left-hand drive. It got its first public outing at the 1955 Brussels International Motor Show, Belgium where it was even admired by the King.



Its first owner quickly made use of the car in competition, entering it into the VII Tour de Belgique Rally in 1955\. 1962 the car bought by a Dutch owner who had the original colour changed from blue to red. It was sold again in 1965 to a gentleman who also owned a Moretti Coupé, and in 1990 a restoration began. Sadly, this was left incomplete until ownership was transferred to its third and current owner.







Today, a comprehensive restoration taking 12 years has been finished, with the original engine now refitted to the Sport Spider. For added authenticity, the beautiful blue convertible also wears its original registration of GK-99-46\. The car has been heavily scrutinised to create a vehicle that now represents an extremely rare and original example of Moretti’s work — it even comes with a FIVA passport and FIA historic certification.



Bidding opens at the Scottsdale event on 17 January 2019, with Bonhams giving the car a sales estimate of $750,000 - $850,000.