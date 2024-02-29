A unique bond: Cass County Leap Day twins and celebrate their '21st' birthday

Feb. 29—Despite being born in 1940, twins Rose Ann Jones and Patrick O'Connor are finally old enough to drink.

That is because of their rare birthday. As to their knowledge, they are the only twins in Cass County to have been born on a leap day.

"84 years together, that's a long time and each year, we get closer," Jones said.

Jones and O'Connor were born to Patrick and Mary O'Connor, and ever since they were young, their mother had a story published every leap year in the paper about their rare birthday. They also had an older sister, Mary D'Andrea, who passed away in 1980.

The twins have been together for 84 years and said they've always been close. Jones said O'Connor was her rock growing up, stepping up and taking care of things, and O'Connor said he always put his sister first before anyone else.

"We were together all the time. If he got on his bike, I got my roller skates and went with him because I didn't have a bike," Jones said. "But, we've just always been close."

Throughout her life, Jones has worked at the Fashion Shop and the Golden Rule, both former downtown stores. She then worked at J.C. Penney, but retired in 1997 due to her losing sight in both eyes. In 1992, she contracted ovarian cancer.

"I almost died and Pat was with me the whole trip, ... sat with me every day ... and (I) got through it," Jones said.

It was during a cancer support group she met her husband, Dexter. They had four children, three of which live in Indiana while the fourth lives in Florida.

Even though she can only see through her peripheral vision, she took up photography and used to drive around taking photos. Her favorite subject was barns, with an abandoned barn on High Street Road being her favorite to photograph. She hopes it is never torn down.

"I'm really proud of my pictures," Jones said.

O'Connor attended and graduated from St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer. Jones said he was an excellent athlete and used to play football and baseball while in college.

"I was a nut about baseball," O'Connor said, "I thought I was going to make the big leagues, and I was real close."

After graduating, he worked for a few years selling clothes at a Sears store in Fort Wayne. He then worked with pension plans for 30 years, helping people prepare for retirement.

"(I worked in) Indianapolis (the) longest but then I broke away and went to Chicago. And I stayed there for seven years, really working hard, selling these pension plans and it was a wonderful job for me," O'Connor said. "And I was mostly sitting at a desk, typing in things to do to be ready for your retirement someday, because most people don't even think about the future."

While he liked the job, after seven years, O'Connor said he did not like Chicago very much. He moved back to Indiana where he later got a job as a security guard at an Indianapolis apartment complex.

He now lives in Noblesville with his wife Wilma, and they have been together for 11 years. He also has a son who is a musician and has traveled across the country performing.

While working at the apartment complex, O'Connor said he met some of the best football players who lived there, including Peyton Manning. He said there were times he worked overtime where there were late games to make sure Manning got home safely.

"We were like this together," O'Connor said, locking his fingers together. "We were closest of friends and their dad, every time that he would come, (he would say) 'where's O'Connor? Where'd he go?' He was always looking for me and they really picked me up and made me feel good."

For their birthday this year, Jones' son and daughter-in-law will be hosting a party March 3 in Carmel with many of their family members, including her kids, grandkids and great grandkids.

"We try to have the whole family," Jones said.

While Jones lives in Logansport and O'Connor lives in Noblesville, they try to talk to each other on the phone every day. Despite the distance, Jones said they get closer every year.

"It makes no difference how far away we are from each other, we're still together," O'Connor said.