UPDATE: Unique flip-flop leads to arrest of suspected arsonist

Jul. 13—CUMBERLAND — A unique flip-flop led to the arrest of a man Tuesday after he allegedly lit a dumpster on fire behind White Oaks Shopping Plaza, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

A Cumberland Police officer assisting fire investigators noticed Robert Langway's footwear while reviewing video surveillance of the 11:15 p.m. Monday fire.

"The keen-eyed police officer remembered Langway and his distinctive slides after making contact with him a few days earlier," investigators said.

Langway, 34, was charged with second-degree arson, two counts of malicious burning and destruction of property. He remained jailed Wednesday in the Allegany County Detention Center.

The fire, which was quickly extinguished by city firefighters, caused about $1,200 in damages.

Langway also allegedly tossed garbage cans and broke a window of a business at the plaza.

Police said he was also served a summons charging him with trespassing at a Virginia Avenue business where he was legally prohibited.