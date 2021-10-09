Unique geography, wind pattern make Albuquerque a hot air balloon paradise
Hundreds of hot air balloon pilots flock to New Mexico every October for a weather phenomenon that creates ideal and unique flying conditions.
Hundreds of hot air balloon pilots flock to New Mexico every October for a weather phenomenon that creates ideal and unique flying conditions.
A TikTok user is going viral thanks to her hack for how to clean a hat without throwing it in the washer.
They don't bite or sting, but the marmorated brown stink bug can cause big problems.
The Draconid meteor shower occurs every October, but this year's spectacle might be more memorable because of the crescent moon.
New RVs have seasoning periods where they need adjustments and fixes, according to expert RV travelers Marc and Julie Bennett.
Pacific Gas & Electric Company customers across several Northern California counties could see power shutoffs Monday and Tuesday due to expected high winds. Eighteen counties were moved into PG&E’s “elevated” status on Friday. The weather system is expected to come in Sunday night through Tuesday, and will bring gusty winds and dry conditions.
A potent, winterlike storm is forecast to spread from the Northwest and across the Rockies next week and deliver widespread accumulating snowfall that will be a welcome sight for snow lovers and an early-season boon to ski resorts. Snowfall totals could be measured in feet rather than inches. Some of the heaviest snowfall accumulations are expected to reside somewhere near Wyoming's Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 26 corridors, where 1-2 feet of snow and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 30 inche
(Bloomberg) -- Satellites spotted several large clouds of methane near fossil fuel infrastructure in Iran, which is one of the largest producers of natural gas and responsible for the world’s third-most emissions of the superpotent greenhouse gas from oil and gas activities. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on Interurb
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at the company's annual shareholder meeting Thursday that a carbon tax "is really needed" even though it would hurt SpaceX.
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell welcomed daughter Grace Warrior in March
For a cheapskate like me, it was a welcome surprise that recharging could be so cheap — or even free. But charging can be expensive if you don't plan ahead.
Rep. Michelle Steel asked for a federal disaster declaration after the Orange County oil spill. She needs answer for her support of the Trump agenda.
An environmental document that needs U.S. Federal Aviation Administration approval before SpaceX can begin testing the world's largest rockets is missing key details about where its fuel will come from, experts say. The draft programmatic environmental assessment (PEA) for SpaceX's Starship and Super Heavy launch vehicles, which Elon Musk hopes will soon be shooting into orbit and then on to Mars, was issued last month by the FAA for public comment. The 142-page document covers construction and daily operations at SpaceX's Boca Chica facility in Texas, which Musk is hoping to incorporate as a city called Starbase.
In May, the woman was spotted on video standing within feet of a grizzly bear at the national park.
Rotterdam Express, the ship probed in O.C. oil spill, no longer under investigation, company says.
After 20 years of growing asparagus in California's Central Valley, Joe Del Bosque is now resigned to watching his once-fertile fields revert to dust and dirt, courtesy of Mother Nature and the government.
Portions of California will experience a noticeable shift in weather in the coming days, forecasters say.
The mustard-colored apartments built as public housing more than half a century ago are among the hottest spots in Phoenix, with only a few scrawny trees and metal clothesline poles offering shade in dusty courtyards. The two-story stucco structures in Edison-Eastlake, a historically Black neighborhood that has become majority Latino, are among the last still standing halfway through a six-year redevelopment project that aims to better protect residents from extreme heat amid a megadrought in the West. Phoenix was always scorching, but climate change has made the nation's fifth-largest city even hotter, with temperatures in early September still climbing to 111 degrees (43.8 Celsius).
With no running water or electricity, she salvages scrap to earn a living and can barely afford chicken. Nearby, 73-year-old retiree Leide Laurentino was cooking drumsticks on a makeshift wood stove.
Standard homeowners’ policies cover a wide range of potential disasters, but not floods, earthquakes, maintenance damage and sewer back up.
Mountain gorilla Ndakasi, who went viral in 2019 for a selfie, died last month in the arms of her caretaker at the Virunga National Park.