Unique hobbit home hits the market for $275,000

An enchanting home has hit the market -- offering two bedrooms, two bathrooms and all the details every Lord of the Rings fan would love.

The hobbit home is located in River Falls, Wisconsin and is accompanied by nearly 3.5 acres of forest. The unique home was built in 1972 for Pat Clark and Emogene Nelson by architect Mike McGuire, according to Patch.

The property's current owner, Jacque Foust, purchased the home in 1984 and is looking to sell because he spends part of his time at a home in Florida and also owns a home in Stockholm, Sweden, reports the Leader-Telegram.

The hobbit home can be yours for $275,000.

Check out the inside of the hobbit home below:

