How A Unique Journey Brought Kevin J. Dolce To Business Consulting And His Own Company, Nineteen90

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / It seemed like at every turn in his life, Kevin J. Dolce's unique journey was taking a new meaning, before finally settling as the CEO of Nineteen90 Business Consulting. As a child of Haitian parents, becoming a business owner was never really in the cards for Kevin. In fact, he was encouraged to go to medical school and pursue a career as a doctor. Kevin followed this path, right up until he earned his undergraduate degree in Biology, and even after he took the MCAT exam. After deciding against medical school, Kevin worked in corporate America for 8 years.

"The journey to starting my own business was a wild journey to say the least. I went from selling doors, windows, and roofs door to door to closing M&A deals worth over $25M. I gained a ton of my knowledge from surrounding myself with individuals in my company who held leadership roles and studying how to become the best I can in my role and in each industry I worked in," Kevin recalls.

Now, Kevin is proud to run Nineteen90, a full service business consulting firm focused on helping new entrepreneurs and businesses register as an LLC, C-Corp, S-Corp or Non- Profit. Kevin;s firm also educates entrepreneurs about the differences between different business entities, and prides themselves on the help they offer with writing business plans for all types of businesses, small and large, from daycares to start-up tech companies.

"Nineteen90 thrives on helping all new entrepreneurs start their own business. America wasn't made for employees, but for employers. We want to help our clients create their own path through business ownership," Kevin says.

Kevin assists entrepreneurs through every aspect of their business, through inception of an idea through fruition. Through his years of experience, he's been able to notice patterns in how businesses can gain success and make their founders rich and successful. For folks looking to start their own business, Kevin advises them to know exactly what they want before they start, encouraging them to write it down and do their research.

"Write a very detailed business plan or get a professional to do it for you. A lot of times, I find that people want to start a business that has very high operation costs and very small margins and profit, which we all know truly isn't sustainable when you're trying to generate profit for continuous growth," Kevin outlines.

Beyond having a clear vision, Kevin also highlights the importance of having good partners when it comes to vendors or strategic partnerships, which can take even small businesses to household name status. Once these big pieces are figured out, the next step is deciding which type of company makes the most sense for the entrepreneur's needs, and registering their company as an LLC, S-Corp, C-Corp, or Non-profit.

Although Kevin is able to clearly lay out a path for his clients, he admits that a clear path doesn't always mean it's a painless journey. In fact, he acknowledges the fear that creeps up along the way. To combat the fear, Kevin has a unique approach: realize that the fear is inevitable.

"Fear is just a feeling - that's how you have to look at it. All fears can be conquered, even if it's just for one day. To men, fear prevents me from being able to be successful. It haunts me, gives me anxiety, and insomnia. It's every business owner's true feelings on a daily basis, even if your company is profitable. You're always looking for new ways to grow your business, which is essentially your baby, and so fear can manifest itself," Kevin says.

To conquer fear, Kevin keeps on working and looking forward. The biggest obstacle he cites for his journey to where he is today is getting through his own failures and learning from them.

"I've grown to realize that patience is a virtue, and what's yours will be yours! Sometimes deals may fall through or contracts aren't completed in time but you must also realize that timing is everything. You learn from every single one of your failures no matter what they are. Consistency gets you through every obstacle in life," Kevin says.

Be sure to check out Kevin's company, Nineteen90 online and on Instagram, and follow Kevin's personal Instagram for updates on his personal successes.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson
646-736-2071
phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: VIP Media Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/619419/How-A-Unique-Journey-Brought-Kevin-J-Dolce-To-Business-Consulting-And-His-Own-Company-Nineteen90

