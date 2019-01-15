Will This Unique Marijuana Stock Raise Its Dividend in 2019?

Marijuana stocks have taken the investing world by storm, and after a rough year in 2018, many cannabis-related companies have gotten out to a roaring start in 2019. With huge growth opportunities ahead of these companies, many of the investors who look closely at marijuana stocks are looking for explosive share-price gains and not necessarily caring much about getting income from their shareholdings.

Yet dividend investors do have one stock that gives them exposure to the growing cannabis industry while paying quarterly income. Not only has Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) paid dividends consistently during its short history, but it's also raised those dividends on multiple occasions along the way. Below, we'll take a closer look at Innovative Industrial Properties to see whether it's likely to deliver another set of dividend boosts in 2019.

Dividend stats on Innovative Industrial Properties

Metric Current Stat Quarterly dividend per share $0.35 Dividend yield 2.7% Number of consecutive years with dividend increases 1 year Payout ratio 233% Last increase September 2018

Data source: Yahoo! Finance. "Last increase" refers to ex-dividend date.

Why Innovative Industrial Properties pays a dividend

The key to why Innovative Industrial Properties stands out from the marijuana stock crowd is its corporate structure. Innovative Industrial is a real estate investment trust, owning commercial properties that its clients lease as production facilities for growing and processing medical marijuana. With multiple U.S. states allowing for legal medical marijuana sales and more states joining their ranks every year, Innovative Industrial builds relationships with growers and then works with them to find ideal properties for their needs.

Innovative Industrial makes money two ways. For clients who are new players in the marijuana arena, it can simply rent out facilities that it already owns or find suitable properties to buy before leasing them to clients. But for producers who already own real estate in their own right, Innovative Industrial can purchase those properties and then immediately lease them back to the grower, freeing up cash for the client while ensuring streams of income for the REIT through a long-term lease arrangement.

Hand holding a marijuana leaf betwen finger and thumb, with a greenhouse full of plants behind. More

Image source: Getty Images.

How Innovative Industrial has grown its dividend

To qualify as an REIT, Innovative Industrial must pay out at least 90% of its income as dividends, and that's resulted in some healthy dividend growth already. Even though the REIT is only a couple years old, it's already boosted its quarterly payouts twice. Starting at $0.15 per share, the company made an increase to $0.25 per share in early 2018 and followed up with another boost to $0.35 later in the year.

