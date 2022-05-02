Unique Mother’s Day Gift Options for Less Than $100

FG Trade / Getty Images

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 8, and Mom deserves a gift for the ages -- but you know she'll be disappointed if you spend too much. Don't worry. There's a middle ground. GOBankingRates combed the online shopping verse for Mother's Day gifts that break the mold, but that aren't gimmicky or kooky just for the sake of being different.

Some are modern incarnations of old traditions, others are brand new creations that weren't even on the market until recently. They all come with sub-$100 price tags and they all have style -- even the ones that are inexpensive aren't cheap. In several cases, the price listed is the entry-level of the gift's concept and you can upgrade, if you choose, to something bigger, more highly customized or made from different materials. Most importantly, they're all meaningful expressions of love and gratitude -- and it just so happens that most of them are either on sale or available with some form of discount.

Here are our picks of unique and inexpensive gifts for this Mother's Day. Happy shopping!

Kombucha Brew Kit: $45.00

If your mom's a kombucha fan, this is a slam dunk. This kit from Uncommon Goods comes with everything your mom would need to brew her own tasty batch of kombucha. And if you're a kombucha fan too, this becomes a gift for you every time you come over.

Etsy

Custom Music Box: $32.39-44.39

Mothers have been handing music boxes down to their children for generations, so why not go the other way this Mother's Day and get a music box for your mom, instead? But not just any music box. Etsy has a whole bunch of options, and plenty of them are well-made and well-reviewed. This one is available in five colors and can be custom engraved with your choice of messages and even photos.

Amazon

Forever Rose: $46.74

Maybe both you and your mom love old-fashioned roses. A classic forever rose stays on that theme, but it jazzes things up and extends the flower's life from a few days too, well, forever. Just make sure the one you buy began as a real fresh-cut rose before it was sealed with resin and trimmed with gold plating. The cheap ones are made from plastic roses and you can see the difference right away. This one from Amazon is 33% off its original $69.99 price, and it comes with a stand made of K9 quality crystal.

My Name Necklace

Russian Ring Necklace: $95.00

If your mom is a sucker for jewelry that has a meaning, you can squeak in just under the $100 wire with this sterling silver Russian ring necklace. You can go up to as many as five rings and/or upgrade to gold, rose gold or premium silver for an extra charge. You get to choose the name to be inscribed on each ring, so it's a perfect gift for anyone looking to go halves with a sibling -- one ring of each brother or sister and one for Mom. The design is inspired by the traditional interlocking three-circle Russian wedding ring.

digital portrait2

Custom Digital Portrait: $15.38

This Etsy seller offers a new take on family portraits. Take a favorite picture you and your mom (or a mom you know), and have it turned into a work of art. Throw in a frame, and your mom will appreciate how ready it is to hang in her home or office. Plus, you can add other parents and siblings into the art so it can be a gift from the whole family.

Etsy

Long-Distance Love Reminder: $22.50

If you live in one state and Mom lives in another with more distance in between than either of you would prefer, let her know you're never far away with this rustic reminder. It's crafted from 100% jute burlap but backed with lamination to make it last. You pick both of your cities, states and the relationship (mother/daughter, mother/son, etc). It's on sale right now, down 10% from $25.

Etsy

Birthstone Necklace: $45.00

Give your mom something personalized to her with a gemstone necklace. This Etsy store has a range of pendants to choose from based on your mom's birth month. Each pendant includes the birthstone and a unique design. You can also adjust the length of the chain from 16" to 24".

United States Mint

A Woman-Power Coin: $79.00

The U.S. Mint recently announced that poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride will debut in 2022 as the first two honorees in the American Women Quarters Program. If your mother is a history buff, a collector or simply likes bright, shiny things, an uncirculated collectible coin is as good as it gets -- and what better way to stay on theme than with a coin dedicated to a woman worth honoring? The Mint has collectors coins of first ladies and other women in history, including a pure silver dollar dedicated to another famous female astronaut, Christa McAuliffe.

Harry & David

Chocolate and Wine: $94.99

On Mother's Day, it's hard to go wrong with chocolate. Add a bottle of wine and with most moms, you're golden. Harry and David offers a sweet package called the Chocolate Treasure Box With Wine. It's packed with several styles of gourmet chocolate plus a bottle of red. You can easily upgrade to more wine, more chocolate or both, and there are all kinds of similar baskets with different themes, sizes and offerings -- every single one of which are perfect for Mother's Day.

