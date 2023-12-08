Unique Nutcracker show produced by students, families
We're taking you backstage for rehearsal of an annual performance of the Nutcracker at the Luckman Theatre at Cal State Los Angeles.
We're taking you backstage for rehearsal of an annual performance of the Nutcracker at the Luckman Theatre at Cal State Los Angeles.
The Game Awards not only gave us a list of winners and losers, but also a bunch of game trailers. There was a trailer for a new game from the makers of No Man’s Sky and one for a new Jurassic Park game, among many others.
Are you ready to watch the 2023 MLS Cup Final?
Some deals are still live from Black Friday and number of new deals have come online since.
A premium scented candle is one of the best (and easiest) holiday gifts to give. Shop the best from Jo Malone London, P.F. Candle Co., Phlur and more.
Williams has long been considered the prize of this class, but Maye has turned it into a tug-of-war that all boils down to some key factors.
Which Week 14 games will provide the most fantasy football fruits? Which should fantasy managers just ignore? Matt Harmon breaks the slate down.
Mariah Carey, Brenda Lee and Darlene Love share the Christmas music crown, but they face competition from these new holiday classics.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
It's a must-win week for many fantasy managers trying to make the playoffs. Dalton Del Don is here to help with his lineup advice for every Week 14 game.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Obviously there are sequined minidresses on this list.
These puzzles, decor items, beauty products and more are the perfect way to get through your present list. \
Rewards credit cards are a great way to get a return on the money you’re already spending. Here's how to find the best rewards credit card for you.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Before joining Uber as chief security officer in 2015, Joe Sullivan served for two years as a federal prosecutor with the United States Department of Justice, where he specialized in computer hacking and IP issues. More than 20 years after joining the U.S. government to help organizations defend against the so-called bad guys, Sullivan found himself on the other side of the justice system. In May this year, Sullivan was sentenced to three years probation.
The U.S., Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and others learned their 2024 Copa América opponents at Thursday's draw in Miami.
Archetype Entertainment's first game is an emotional drama about time dilation.
Meanwhile, two other teams in the top five — the Cardinals and Commanders — have byes in Week 14.
Investing can offer higher returns than many other ways of saving. Here's how to get started.
The problem of alignment is an important one when you're setting AI models up to make decisions in matters of finance and health. In a self-published paper, Anthropic researchers led by Alex Tamkin looked into how a language model (in this case, the company's own Claude 2.0) could be prevented from discriminating against protected categories like race and gender in situations like job and loan applications. It certainly did, with being Black far and away resulting in the strongest discrimination, followed by being Native American, then being nonbinary.