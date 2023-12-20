'Unique partnership' gives students chance to train for jobs in offshore wind industry

Offshore wind careers and developments are getting highlighted thanks to a partnership between Junior Achievement and the Oceantic Network at the Perdue Henderson Junior Achievement Center.

The program will give students from sixth grade, seventh grade and high school sophomores and their families a chance to learn more about offshore wind and the jobs in the industry. The student organization's new facility will give pupils their turn to simulate the careers within the field from scientists to welders for the turbines themselves.

Oceantic Network, an organization working to advance offshore wind and other ocean renewable industries and their supply chains, announced the opening of the Offshore Wind Experience Hub last Thursday. An estimated 15,000 Eastern Shore students are expected to attend the hub, the network noted.

Ørsted’s Federalsburg plant will become the lead supplier of prefabricated, approved-for-construction steel components for Ørsted’s mid-Atlantic offshore wind farms.

"This is a unique partnership since it's not just about renewable energy, but about the impact it has on the Eastern Shore," said Tori Stephens, Junior Achievement Center manager. "It been great to see (students) come in and learn what Oceantic Network and offshore wind is as a whole. They can also see what a career in this field looks like since it's not common knowledge."

According to Stephens, the storefront setting will allow for participants to work as engineers, geophysical scientists, welding and other tasks their adult counterparts are already doing in the field. In learning the jobs, they also learn how offshore wind functions and its economic and environmental impact on the region.

Currently, Junior Achievement serves nine counties in the region.

"This program allows both students and adults who visit to form an opinion on offshore wind in their own. They can understand what offshore wind and its careers are and how it will impact the Eastern Shore moving forward," Stephens said.

Expanding the offshore wind hub vision

A mock-up image of the proposed view scape in Ocean City is included in the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Enviornmental Impact Statement and includes the completed project in the image.

While offshore wind development has not been without its supply chain issues, Jen Brock, chief of staff at Oceantic Network noted the organization is expecting over 12,000 jobs will come to Maryland alone as offshore wind development continue.

For that reason, the network has made the creation of these such hubs a major priority.

"We have a five-year plan to bring an experience hub to Maryland's Eastern Shore which will include the purchase of building and constructing a hub," Brock said. "We're dedicated also to building a robust supply chain and there are a number of companies involved in offshore wind projects. So we wanted to start educating our youth on the Eastern Shore not only as a reliable clean energy source, but as an economic driver."

Brock noted the two major projects slated to begin construction by US Wind and Ørsted is more proof that Maryland will play an integral role offshore wind development.

"By expanding out to a full experience hub, people can enter a wind tunnel and see first-hand the benefits of offshore wind and its job opportunities. ," Brock said.

Offshore wind and the clean energy ticking clock

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management held a comment session Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Ocean City Elementary School for the proposed offshore wind turbines to be placed off the coast of Ocean City.

Currently, Ørsted plans on two developments of its own with Skipjack Wind I and II. The total of 69 turbines would be situated 20 to 21 miles off the coast of Maryland and Delaware. The combined 966 megawatts of electricity are expected to power an estimated 315,000 homes.

MARWIN I and Momentum Wind by US Wind represent a projected 77 turbines to be located 15 to 18 miles off the coast of Maryland and Delaware that are expected to turn out 1,864.5 MW of power for the state. That is enough to power 285,000 Maryland homes.

As part of the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030, three final Wind Energy Areas were selected off the shores of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. These locations were developed following extensive engagement and feedback from states, Tribes, local residents, ocean users, federal government partners and other members of the public.

The first is 101,767 acres and located 26 nautical miles from Delaware Bay;

the second is 78,285 acres and 23.5 nautical miles off Ocean City;

and the third is 176,506 acres and located about 35 nautical miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay off the shore of Virginia. The three areas total about 356,550 acres.

At the state level, Gov. Wes Moore has announced efforts to achieve 100% clean energy in the state by 2035 with him intensifying his advocacy for offshore wind energy, vowing to be the country’s leader in its production.

