Unique Raleigh 'change ringers' practice rare centuries-old craft
A total of about 50 places in North America practice change ringing. One of them is in Raleigh.
The No. 1-overall pick was back on the field for the first time in more than a week, and the signs point to starting against the Vikings.
Epic Games has asked the US Supreme Court to review a ruling from 2021 that found Apple did not violate antitrust laws. Should Epic win its appeal, Apple could stand to lose a substantial source of revenue.
Pence is taking a page out of Ronald Reagan's playbook as he seeks to stand out in a crowded field of Republican hopeful nominees.
Sample sizes are tricky three weeks in, but there's no denying that Dallas has been deficient so far in one key area. And Zeke helped them solve that in the past.
The long-rumored Counter-Strike 2, officially announced in March, has replaced Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as a free upgrade.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin delivers all the latest updates from around NFL backfields ahead of Week 4.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan says the Federal Reserve “has won” against inflation, but pressures like the strength of the US consumer may keep interest rates higher for longer.
Meta's new Quest 3 mixed-reality headset will allow users to personalize their physical spaces with "augments" -- a series of objects and widgets that are digitally plastered to their real-world environment. "Next year, you'll be able to customize your space with a library of augments that interact with the world in ways that physical objects can't," said Andrew Bosworth, Meta's chief technology officer, during Meta's annual Connect conference Wednesday.
Disney+ sent an email to users in Canada notifying them of updates to the Subscriber Agreement, which now specifies that members cannot share accounts with anyone outside their households.
Teachers and healthcare workers swear by these comfy kicks: 'Like walking on bubble-bouncing cushions.'
'Your passengers will love you!' one fan said. Score one while it's still discounted!
These iPhone car chargers will keep your smartphone charged and ready to go on the go. They can also be used for other devices if they have a USB-A cable.
How soon before Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel and "Stranger Things" and come back? Will "SNL" be live from New York soon? Your burning questions answered.
The CFP’s existence spans just two more years. There is no binding agreement after the 2025 football season for both a playoff format and a television contract.
Apple currently produces just two lines of MacBooks, the Air and the Pro -- but there's plenty of variation within just those two options. Here are our top picks based on our testing.
French grocery delivery startup La Belle Vie is acquiring Frichti, another food delivery service that was placed under court-ordered receivership. This is yet another chapter in the tumultuous story of quick commerce and food delivery services in France and Europe. As a reminder, Frichti was started in 2015 and had raised around €100 million over the years to deliver ready-to-eat meals for the lunch break.
On Tuesday evening, the Senate released a deal that is likely to be the last chance to avert a government shutdown before this weekend.
Aston Martin says its F1 efforts have contributed to the development of its forthcoming Valhalla hypercar, now with nearly 1,000 horsepower.
After almost five months, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has reached an agreement with Hollywood studios to end the writers' strike. “I’m not worried about the technology,” comedy writer Adam Conover told TechCrunch at the start of the strike.
Tracey Helton Mitchell spoke to In The Know about the ethics of photographing and filming those who struggle with substance abuse disorder. The post Author and health care worker weighs in on ethics of filming, photographing individuals with substance abuse disorder appeared first on In The Know.