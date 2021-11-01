Unique style of Rittenhouse judge now on display

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder's unique style is in the spotlight as he presides over one of the biggest trials of his career, Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial. (Nov. 1)

