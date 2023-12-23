Unique takes on tradition

Dec. 23—Chesapeake students make unconventional Christmas trees

CHESAPEAKE — For shoppers at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville, West Virginia, it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas....in ways they wouldn't have expected.

They saw a unique display this year for the holiday season in the form of trees from Chesapeake High School's art classes.

The unconventional Christmas trees, made from found objects, are an annual project, assigned to students by art teacher Robin Kimball.

She asks them early in the school year to begin thinking about the project and they approach her with a theme, which she must approve.

Students are asked to use repetition to create an interesting tree, using unconventional items. The challenge is for students to use things they could find around their house, without spending money.

"Every year, students outdo themselves by coming up with new and different ideas," Kimball said

This year, the trees, which usually are near the school's entrance, were part of a special exhibit at the mall, where they were displayed until earlier this week.

There, thousands of people voted for their favorite of the trees.

First place went to Erin Lowe, for handmade paper flowers. Logan Diamond won second place, for a colored pencil tree, while Parker Chapman came in third, with a Monopoly-themed tree.

Honorable mention went to Addi Arthur, for a card tree, and Aaliyah Wade, for a tree of handmade origami cranes.