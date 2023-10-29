The unique way Ohio artist is honoring Taylor Swift
The unique way Ohio artist is honoring Taylor Swift
The unique way Ohio artist is honoring Taylor Swift
When it came time to jump from country to pop, experts say, the timing was everything.
Yes, there is a cheeky Travis Kelce Eras Tour tee in here. It's just, ugh, chef's kiss!
Everything Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have said about their whirlwind romance ahead of the rerelease of "1989."
The theater opted not to screen films with Swift's ex Joe Alwyn.
Swift always said her 2014 hit was influenced by her own experiences.
Six songs from Swift's sold-out performances in L.A. didn't make the final cut in "The Eras Tour" movie.
The results are in: Taylor and Travis fatigue may be imminent.
Experts say body language reveals "the underlying truth" about a relationship.
Excited for "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" movie? Take a look back at some of the most notable moments from her record-breaking tour.
Jimmy Fallon's pop quiz tests Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce knowledge gap between girls and their dads, plus more laughs from late-night last night.
Even before it opens, Swift's fans have snapped up a shocking number of tickets to her new movie.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The pop star's appearances at games have led to a bump in NFL ratings. And that's just the beginning of the Swift effect.
After a wild day of surprises and many near-upsets, we have a little more clarity ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings show.
Is it legal for college football teams to scout CFP semifinal games in person? It was last season, after some confusion and discussion. That's no longer the case.
Already seen "Talk to Me" and "The Boogeyman" and need more? Here are this year's under-the-radar scary movies guaranteed for a jump scare or two.
Find unique gift ideas for every type of dad: the tech lover, golfer, foodie, traveler and beyond.
Welcome to Week 9, the group of games that precedes the first edition of the College Football Playoff selection committee's rankings for the 2023 season.
Recteq’s VP of product development on how the company built its unique dual-chamber and griddle pellet grills.
The American Academy of Pediatrics is warning parents about hazardous noise exposure. Here's how to use sound machines safely.