Unisem (M) Berhad's (KLSE:UNISEM) Shareholders Might Be Looking For Exit

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Unisem (M) Berhad (KLSE:UNISEM) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 19.6x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Unisem (M) Berhad has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Unisem (M) Berhad's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Unisem (M) Berhad would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 17% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 143% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the six analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 0.5% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 9.0%, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's alarming that Unisem (M) Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Unisem (M) Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Unisem (M) Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

