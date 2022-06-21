Uniswap acquires NFT marketplace aggregator Genie

Lucas Matney
·2 min read

The past few weeks have been a dark time for NFT lovers and players in the cryptocurrency industry, but for startups and executives that are dug into the vision of a crypto future, it's also been an opportunity to double down.

This week, Uniswap announced that it has made a new acquisition, buying up NFT marketplace aggregator Genie for an undisclosed sum. The purchase was made by Uniswap -- the startup -- which has raised million in funding from firms like Andreessen Horowitz and Paradigm to help build Uniswap -- the decentralized exchange protocol.

Users know Uniswap as a decentralized way to swap a wide variety of tokens; this new acquisition will bring non-fungible tokens into the mix. Genie gives users to the library of NFTs available across marketplaces and makes it so that they can see and trade NFTs across most of these platforms. Uniswap's team say they will be using the product to build a Uniswap NFT vertical into their platform, which will launch this fall.

The company's bet on NFT aggregation is a bet on the diversification of NFT marketplaces over time. At the moment, the vast majority of NFT volume takes place in OpenSea though some competitors like LooksRare and Magic Eden are showing signs of chipping away at parts of their market share. Coinbase has seemed to botch the early rollout of their own NFT marketplace, suggesting that OpenSea may be a pretty big market leader to unseat.

The timing of the acquisition comes as the future of NFT trading volumes has been thrown into questions as the broader crypto market has plummeted. While total transaction volumes over the past month have only fallen slightly, the USD volume of NFT purchases has tanked more than 66 percent according to DappRadar.

Uniswap Labs COO says mainstream crypto adoption hinges on accessibility and ease

Subscribe to TechCrunch’s crypto newsletter "Chain Reaction" for news, funding updates and hot takes on the wild world of web3 -- and take a listen to our companion podcast!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Publicly-Traded Utility Company Inks Deal to Power Bitcoin Mining in Wyoming

    A South Dakota-based public utility company, Black Hills Corp., has inked a deal through its Wyoming subsidiary, Black Hills Energy, to provide power to a bitcoin mining operation in Cheyenne, Wyo. for at least five years.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Holds Steady Over 20K; USDC's ‘Flippening’ of USDT and the Continued Stablecoin Bear Market

    Ether and most major altcoins spent much of the day in the green; a crisis in confidence has put pressure on the USDT peg.

  • JetBlue sweetens offer for Spirit to fend off Frontier bid

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -JetBlue Airways said Monday it had sweetened its takeover offer for Spirit Airlines to $33.50 per share in a bid to convince the ultra-low cost carrier to accept its offer over rival Frontier Airlines' proposal. Spirit’s board had previously rejected the JetBlue offer, arguing that U.S. anti-trust regulators would not approve a tie up with JetBlue and noting that JetBlue refused to abandon its alliance with American Airlines.

  • Amazon expects to hit 10,000 Eastside employees this summer

    The company is also planning to open two new office buildings this year in Bellevue that will hold a total of more than 2,000 employees.

  • JetBlue raises offer again in bidding for Spirit Airlines

    JetBlue Airways on Monday increased its offer to buy Spirit Airlines, raising the stakes again in a battle over the nation's biggest budget airline. New York-based JetBlue said it increased its cash offer to $33.50 per share, or more than $3.6 billion. Frontier Airlines put Spirit in play in February when boards of the two airlines agreed to a merger in which Spirit shareholders would get cash and 48.5% of the combined company.

  • Twitter board endorses Elon Musk takeover, urges investors to vote in favor of the deal

    The billionaire Tesla CEO is now one step closer to completing his $44 billion acquisition of the social network.

  • Spirit Airlines Stock Soars As JetBlue Sweetens Takeover Bid to $3.65 Billion

    "Spirit is continuing to engage in discussions with JetBlue and is continuing to work with Frontier under the terms of the existing merger agreement between Spirit and Frontier," the carrier said in a statement.

  • Elon Musk says three ‘unresolved’ issues remain as Twitter board unanimously approves $44bn takeover

    Tesla boss discussed deal at the Qatar Economic Forum

  • The Obamas are moving their podcast deal from Spotify to Amazon's Audible

    The Obamas' media company Higher Ground has entered a first-look, multiyear deal with the Amazon-owned podcast company Audible.

  • Targa (TRGP) to Buy Lucid Energy in a $3.55B Transaction

    Targa Resources (TRGP) looks to expand its Permian Basin footprint with the $3.55-billion acquisition of Lucid Energy.

  • Pfizer to buy 8.1 percent stake in French vaccines company Valneva

    PARIS (Reuters) -U.S. healthcare giant Pfizer has agreed to invest 90.5 million euros ($95.24 million) to buy an 8.1% percent stake in French vaccines company, as the companies announced developments in their partnership to tackle the Lyme disease. Pfizer will buy the stake in Valneva, which is also working on its COVID-19 vaccine, at a price of 9.49 euros per share, via a reserved capital increase. Shares in Valneva rose sharply, surging by 14.5% in early session trading to 9.09 euros.

  • Rogers-Shaw deal approval bets rise after mobile unit sale, shares rally

    Shares in Shaw Communications and Rogers Communications rallied on Monday on expectations that the sale of Shaw's mobile unit will eventually pave the way for regulatory approval of the Canadian telecom operators' C$20 billion ($15.4 billion) purchase deal. Late on Friday, Rogers and Shaw agreed to sell Freedom Mobile unit to Quebecor Inc for C$2.85 billion, including wireless and internet customers, in a bid to assuage competition concerns over Rogers plan to buy smaller rival Shaw. Canada's competition commission on Monday said it would assess "remedy offers" to address the competition issues but that any remedy must eliminate a substantial reduction or prevention of competition due to the merger.

  • ‘Top Gun’ Deal Morphs Into Airlines’ Fiercest M&A Brawl in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Robin Hayes was rousting his advisers within hours of Spirit Airlines Inc.’s February announcement that it would merge with Frontier Airlines. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpThe

  • Rogers, Quebecor Rise Most Since 2020 After Sealing Mobile Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Quebecor Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc. jumped the most since 2020 after the companies reached a deal that would see Quebecor acquire wireless assets in Ontario and Western Canada. Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeUS Futures Signal Rel

  • Sumitomo Mitsui Is Said to Take 10% Stake in SBI Holdings

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is preparing to take a stake in SBI Holdings Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter, marking a major alliance between two Japanese financial giants. Most Read from BloombergStocks Gain After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary Summe

  • 5 Companies Owned by Kellogg

    Kellogg Co. (K), known for its Kellogg's brand breakfast foods, is a global food company that sells cereals and snacks such as Cheez-It crackers, Pringles potato chips, and Eggo waffles. W.K. Kellogg founded Kellogg as Battle Creek Toasted Corn Flake Company in 1906. Kellogg posted net income of $1.5 billion on net sales of $14.2 billion in 2021.

  • Zilingo Founders Make Surprise Buyout Offer for Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte co-founders made a last-ditch offer to buy the embattled fashion e-commerce platform as the board debates its future, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpUS Futures Gain With European Stocks

  • European Cinema Operators Facing Pivotal Year – Study

    European cinemas bounced back strongly in 2021 after a miserable COVID-hit 2020. They are capable of returning to 2019 levels, says the International Union of Cinemas (UNIC) in its annual report, but they are not there yet. UNIC represents cinema trade associations and cinema operators in 39 countries in Europe and neighboring regions. Publication of […]

  • HSBC Unit to Discuss Merger Offer With Sohar International

    HSBC Bank Oman, a unit of HSBC, will hold preliminary talks with Sohar International over the latter's possible merger offer.

  • T-Mobile to start offering gas discount for customers

    Starting Tuesday, T-Mobile is offering some help to pay for gas this summer. The wireless carrier is taking 25 cents off a gallon of gas for its customers at Shell stations.