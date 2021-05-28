Uniswap Poll Signals Strong Support for Putting V3 on Ethereum Scaler Arbitrum

Benjamin Powers
·1 min read

Two days after it opened, the votes are in on a poll of the Uniswap community to “to gauge interest in deploying Uniswap v3 to Arbitrum.” Launched by Compound founder Robert Leshner, the poll passed with 41.72 million UNI in favor and only 309.34 UNI against.

  • The community has expressed their interest and now the vote moves to a Consensus Check, which would establish a formal discussion around the proposal of deploying the Uniswap v3 code to Arbitrum network.

  • Arbitrum went live for developers today, giving them access to the layer 2 scaling solution. Arbitrum offers drastically higher transaction throughput than Ethereum, and gas fees that are up to 270 times lower.

  • The total value locked in decentralized finance (DeFi) apps on Ethereum has swelled to $62 billion. With that though, gas fees have spiked making transaction fees on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) like Uniswap onerous for small users.

  • In the quest to make sure DeFi is accessible to everyone, the vote to deploy to Arbitrum is a step toward that end.

Related Stories

Recommended Stories

  • Exchange Aggregator OpenOcean Enables Trading on Solana Network

    DeFi traders using OpenOcean can now make swaps on Solana-based exchanges.

  • 21Shares to List Three Crypto ETPs on Euronext Exchange in Paris

    21Shares had previously listed crypto ETPs in Switzerland, Germany and Austria.

  • The Rise and Rise of Micro-Cap Coins: Why Social Trading is Leading to a Crypto Penny Stock Craze

    SafeMoon, Shiba Inu, Dogelon and Australian Safe Shepherd are unfamiliar names in the cryptocurrency landscape that rose to prominence in recent weeks as investors turn at scale to high-risk micro-cap coins in the hope of making big money in a short space of time.

  • Crypto Slide, Gaming Slowdown Wipe Billions Off Tycoon’s Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Kim Jung-ju, the billionaire behind Nexon Co., is having a turbulent month.Shares of the Tokyo-listed gaming company have plunged 21% since it forecast a decline in profit on May 12, suggesting its strong performance when the pandemic kept people indoors won’t be sustained as some countries reopen.That’s erased about $1.9 billion from the South Korean entrepreneur’s net worth, reducing his fortune to $8.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.On top of that, Kim’s diversification away from gaming into areas including cryptocurrency is facing obstacles. Bitcoin has dropped almost 38% since it rose to a record in April, a stark example of the swings in the prices of virtual coins that have left some mainstream investors skeptical.Kim, 53, has been an avid supporter of digital currencies, and has been acquiring cryptocurrency exchanges in recent years. Nexon also bought $100 million worth of Bitcoin last month.“It was bound to come down,” Matthew Kanterman, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, said of Nexon’s earnings forecast. “Last year was a high base and they are not going to replicate that,” he said. On Bitcoin, “corporations don’t like buying stuff with too much volatility,” he said, suggesting Nexon is unlikely to add to its purchase for now.Crypto InvestmentsEven before Nexon bought Bitcoin, Kim’s holding company NXC Corp., which owns almost half of Nexon, snapped up 65% of Korbit Inc., a crypto exchange in South Korea, in 2017.The following year, NXC’s subsidiary in Europe acquired another cryptocurrency exchange: Luxembourg-based Bitstamp.Korbit’s book value plunged to about 3.1 billion won ($2.8 million) at the end of last year from about 96 billion won at the end of 2017, according to NXC’s financial statements for 2017 and 2020. A spokesman for NXC said there’s no plan to sell the exchanges that it bought.Kim was also keen to acquire Bithumb, one of South Korea’s largest virtual currency exchanges, according to local media reports earlier this year. The NXC spokesman declined to comment.Kim declined to be interviewed for this story. Owen Mahoney, Nexon’s chief executive officer, wasn’t available for comment.The company pointed to Mahoney’s Medium post in April on the Bitcoin purchase. Nexon sees Bitcoin as a form of cash that’s likely to retain its value, he said. The Bitcoin purchase represents less than 2% of the firm’s cash and equivalents.“The technology underlying BTC and other cryptocurrencies is beginning to creep into many areas of day-to-day use, such as payments, digital collectibles and other areas that are increasingly relevant for companies like ours,” Mahoney wrote.Embracing CryptoOther big names in the gaming industry have also embraced cryptocurrencies and related blockchain technologies.Kakao Games Corp., a subsidiary of South Korea’s most popular mobile-messenger operator Kakao Corp., added to its holdings in blockchain technology company Way2Bit Co. last year, becoming the largest shareholder. Mobile game publisher Gamevil Inc. invested last month in crypto exchange Coinone Inc.“As finance and payment systems are quite important in games, developers are thinking of ways to integrate blockchain technology to improve what they have now,” said Lee Seung-hoon, an analyst at IBK Securities Co. in Seoul. “Their investments are more like R&D efforts at this stage.”Square Enix Holdings Co., the Japanese publisher of popular role-playing games such as Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy, was among the investors that injected $2 million in cash and cryptocurrency into Ethereum-based game developer TSB Gaming Ltd. in 2019.‘Significant Presence’“Games using blockchain are no longer in their infancy and are gradually coming to represent a more significant presence,” Yosuke Matsuda, the Japanese firm’s president, said in a New Year’s letter last year.Kim founded Nexon in South Korea in 1994 after majoring in computer science and engineering at Seoul National University. In 2011, Nexon listed in Japan.Two years ago, he considered selling his stake in the company, held through NXC, triggering discussions with major players including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Hillhouse Capital. He scrapped the plan when he couldn’t find a suitable buyer, according to local media reports.Nexon, famous for hit titles such as MapleStory and KartRider, posted net income attributable to its parent’s owners of 69.7 billion yen ($639 million) in the first six months of 2020 as lockdowns forced people to spend more time at home. For the same period this year, it forecast a range from 55 billion yen to 58.3 billion yen. The high end of the range would represent a 16% drop from last year.Kim said in a rare interview with South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo in 2012 that worrying about keeping up with new technological trends can even disrupt his sleep.“In order to survive, I have to accept new things,” Kim said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cardano Alonzo Smart Contracts Platform Testnet Launches

    Input Output Hong Kong has launched the testnet for the Cardano Alonzo smart contracts platform and revealed its rollout plan.

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • Water fight inside school leads to graduation ban for 7 students, Indiana officials say

    “It’s tragic that you all would make a decision like this,” one parent said.

  • Exclusive: How an Accused Russian Agent Worked With Rudy Giuliani in a Plot Against the 2020 Election

    The U.S. government has called Andriy Derkach an “active Russian agent.” He sat down with TIME for a lengthy, on-the-record interview.

  • These six Senate Republicans defied Trump to back Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a measure to begin a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the Capitol riot, with only six Republicans voting to begin debate on the proposal before a final vote. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote. Five of the six Senate Republicans who backed the measure also voted to convict Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.

  • Senate Republicans Kill Bipartisan Jan. 6 Riot Commission

    REUTERSA bipartisan effort to create an independent commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection was defeated by Senate Republicans on Thursday, all but ensuring that one of the darkest days in U.S. history will not get the fullest possible accounting.Thirty-five Senate Republicans voted to block legislation that would create a 10-member panel, modeled after the 9/11 Commission, to trace the factors that led to the Jan. 6 attack and to probe the actions of insurrectionists, security officials, and top federal government leaders that day.Six Republicans joined all Senate Democrats in voting yes, meaning they fell short of the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome the filibuster—the first time that GOP leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has deployed the filibuster since being relegated to the minority in January. The minority leader had to ask senators to vote against it as a personal favor to him, according to CNN.The six Republicans voting to advance the legislation were Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Susan Collins (R-ME), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Rob Portman (R-OH), and Bill Cassidy (R-LA).Congressional Democrats have discussed creating a special congressional committee to investigate the insurrection as a backstop, and they have vowed that there will be some kind of deep dive into Jan. 6 no matter what. But the GOP’s successful opposition effectively forecloses what many on both sides believe was the most effective, transparent, and credible option to do that work: an independent commission, insulated from the political process, with a well-defined mission and resources to carry it out.The failure of such a proposal seemed unthinkable in the aftermath of the attack, when GOP senators largely expressed support for an independent commission. Many of them, however, changed their tune after McConnell went all-in on opposing the bill last week. For example, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) tweeted in February that he supported a “9/11-style” commission; this week, he told reporters that the process had been “hijacked” for political purposes.But, while they tried, Republicans could not hide behind the explanation that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had engineered a partisan bill. The legislation passed her chamber in an unexpectedly bipartisan fashion last week, complicating McConnell’s opposition and weakening his argument that the commission would be “slanted” in a partisan way.An eleventh hour attempt by the mother of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was killed during the attack, to personally lobby senators also complicated McConnell’s hard stance against the bill.While most of the House Republican conference voted against the bill, 35 GOP lawmakers joined all Democrats in supporting it, a mini-jailbreak that amounted to a stinging rebuke of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s push against the legislation.But McConnell and his lieutenants quickly maneuvered around that show of force and convinced most Republicans that an independent effort to review Jan. 6 would only serve to hurt the GOP in the 2022 midterm elections.To justify their opposition, Republicans deflected by saying an independent commission shouldn’t focus on the insurrection but political violence generally. Others simply tried to memory-hole that three-dozen of their House colleagues thought the bill was a good idea. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) told reporters he would oppose the commission “until they make it bipartisan,” ignoring that it already was the product of a compromise.The commission, proposed in legislation written after a series of negotiations between Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and John Katko (R-NY), was to be modeled after the Sept. 11 commission in having an even partisan makeup, with commissioners picked by leaders of both parties. Republicans said they became concerned over unequal staff resources and the possibility the commission could release a report before the 2022 election.Seeking to address those concerns, on Wednesday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) proposed an amendment to the commission bill to give the GOP side equal staffing resources, among other things. But because senators voted against moving to debate on the measure, there was no chance to consider it.One of the bill’s few GOP proponents, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), said the opposition might come back to haunt his party. “I think the perception on the part of the public is that the Jan. 6 Commission is just trying to get to the truth of what happened,” Romney told reporters on Wednesday, “and that Republicans would be seen as not wanting to let the truth come out.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fox News and Donna Brazile Quietly Part Ways

    Chip SomodevillaFox News and Donna Brazile have quietly parted ways after she spent more than two years with the network as an on-air political analyst, the former Democratic National Committee chairwoman confirmed Friday.“When my contract expired, they offered me an additional 2-4 years,” Brazile told The Daily Beast in a text message. “But I decided to return to ABC.”Brazile went on to add that over the past two years, Fox News had allowed her to make multiple appearances on ABC News’ Sunday news show This Week, adding that “all is good” between her and Fox.The longtime Democratic strategist raised eyebrows in March 2019 when she announced she had signed with the decidedly right-leaning outlet, largely due to the fact that Fox News opinion commentators had previously made her a bogeywoman for her controversial tenure at CNN.A 2016 WikiLeaks email revealed that Brazile, then a CNN contributor, leaked debate questions to then-candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Following the release of the hacked emails, CNN severed ties with Brazile.The Democratic operative, meanwhile, defended her decision to join Fox News. At the time, she acknowledged she would get “criticized by my friends in the progressive movement” but said the 2016 election “showed we have to engage that audience and show Americans of every stripe what we stand for rather than retreat into our ‘safe spaces.’” She also contended that she had all her “marbles” when she decided to join Fox.It wasn’t just progressives, though, that criticized Brazile’s presence on Fox News. The network’s most devoted and powerful viewer repeatedly made his displeasure known that the ex-DNC chief was appearing on his television set. “So @donnabrazile gives Crooked Hillary the Questions, and now she’s on @FoxNews,” then-President Donald Trump tweeted in August 2019, one of his many complaints about Brazile after she joined the network.Brazile’s time at Fox was also marked by several heated and tense on-air moments, most notably when she lashed out at Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for weighing in on the 2020 Democratic primary. “Stay the hell out of our race!” Brazile shouted, adding: “So, Ronna, go to hell!”The prominent Democrat’s departure is one of several recent, high-profile exits from the network, inclding Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Jedediah Bila and White House correspondent Kristin Fisher, who recently jumped to Brazile’s old home of CNN.Brazile leaving Fox News also gives the network one less liberal pundit to fill Juan Williams’ now-open slot on the opinion roundtable show The Five. After Williams’ sudden exit from the show—which Fox News insiders blamed on co-host Greg Gutfeld—Fox News said it would try out a rotating series of liberal commentators to take his place.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • UFO filmmaker releases 46-second video allegedly showing swarm of objects hovering near Navy ship

    At one point an unidentified sailor on board the USS Omaha is heard saying, "Holy (expletive)! They're moving fast. ... They're turning around."

  • Jennifer Lopez’s Many Homes: Inside the Superstar’s Impressive Real Estate Portfolio

    The multihyphenate owns property in Bel Air, New York City, the Hamptons, and Miami

  • Doja Cat wore 2 drastically different outfits in one night at the iHeart Radio Music Awards

    Doja Cat's first red-carpet gown was designed by Brandon Maxwell. She later switched into a Miu Miu design.

  • He said a Mercedes ‘looked nice.’ Then he was attacked, shot at in Fort Worth, police say

    A Fort Worth man was attacked Thursday night in a parking lot after complimenting a car.

  • A judge ordered a 'special master' to review evidence the FBI seized from Rudy Giuliani, saying it's needed for 'the perception of fairness'

    A "special master" - typically an independent judge - will review the 18 electronic devices seized from Donald Trump's former personal lawyer.

  • Gwen Stefani responds to accusations of cultural appropriation: 'These rules are just dividing us more and more'

    Stefani has continually pushed back against accusations that she appropriates Japanese culture and defended her relationship with the Harajuku Girls.

  • Missing teen believed kidnapped by tech savvy dad found safe in Alabama, officials say

    Daphne Westbrook went missing in October 2019.

  • Hernández: Lakers send Game 3 message: LeBron James and Co. are on the rise

    The Lakers, behind the play of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, dominated the Suns during the third quarter Thursday, showing signs of future dominance.

  • ‘Cut my throat, but don’t cut my beard’: Sikh immigrant, 64, forced to shave in Arizona prison

    His complaint alleges facial hair policies of prison in Arizona likely violate rights of many other prisoners