Uniswap Labs Hires Former New York Stock Exchange President to Be Advisor
Uniswap Labs, the company behind the Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, said Wednesday via a Twitter thread that they have hired Stacey Cunningham to be an advisor to the company.
Cunningham most recently worked at the New York Stock Exchange, where she served as its first female president from 2018 to 2021. According to the Twitter thread, Cunningham joined Uniswap Labs because “she believes in the potential of decentralized exchange and in Uniswap’s commitment to fairer markets.”
A source knowledgeable with the matter told CoinDesk that Stacey will focus on regulation for Uniswap’s role in the greater DeFi space. The source also said that Cunningham’s role will eventually transition to a full-time position, but did not disclose the timeframe.
Uniswap’s hiring is part of a growing trend of traditional finance executives moving to work at crypto companies. In February, Coinbase (COIN) hired former Goldman Sachs (GS) partner Roger Barlett to spearhead global financial operations, while in March, longtime Citigroup executive Morgan McKenney joined the Provenance Blockchain as its new CEO.
