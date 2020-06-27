Is Unisys Corporation (UIS) A Good Stock To Buy?

In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds think Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It's not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund interest lately. Our calculations also showed that UIS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are numerous methods shareholders put to use to evaluate their holdings. Some of the best methods are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite investment managers can trounce the market by a significant amount (see the details here).

Keeping this in mind let's take a gander at the new hedge fund action surrounding Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS).

What does smart money think about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)?

At Q1's end, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -11% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards UIS over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) was held by Royce & Associates, which reported holding $13 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Arrowstreet Capital with a $12.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included D E Shaw, Harvey Partners, and Rutabaga Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Harvey Partners allocated the biggest weight to Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS), around 10.08% of its 13F portfolio. Rutabaga Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 3.83 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to UIS.