Unit 10 approves contract for new district website

Dec. 12—In an effort to make the district's website more user friendly for staff, students and parents, Altamont Unit 10 has agreed to switch to a new communication platform called Apptegy, which Superintendent Casey Adam thinks will allow users to access information "quickly and more easily."

During the their board's meeting Monday, members unanimously approved a five-year contract with Apptegy, with each year of services costing the district $8,775.

This cost includes the cost of training and support for staff as they familiarize themselves with the new platform.

The new website could be up as soon as the spring of 2024, but the timeline for the platform will depend on how long it takes to set it up.

"We started looking into the idea of a different platform for our website because we've had difficulties keeping it updated, with receiving customer service or the ability to edit things in a way that's very efficient," Adam said.

Before the board voted to approved the proposal from Apptegy, Adam shared some additional information about the software development company which she brought to the attention of the board during its previous meeting.

She told board members that Apptegy will allow teachers and other district staff to individually upload information and photos to the district's various social media pages through the app Thrillshare.

"If you had Instagram, if you had Facebook, if you had Twitter, you would have to then post to three different places?" Unit 10 Board Member Martin Reyes asked regarding the district's current communication platform.

Adam told Reyes that the district's current platform does not allow staff to post to more than one social media page simultaneously, and she said that Apptegy is the only platform provider she has come across that can share to more than one social media platform at the same time.

"One of the other major benefits to using Apptegy is that it involves everybody in the district in the process of keeping the website updated," Adam said.

Although Apptegy's services will cost the district more than its current platform, which is provided by SchoolMessenger Co. for an annual cost of $5,250, Adam told board members that the benefits of the Apptegy platform will outweigh the increased cost.

"I would say it's money well spent in the ability to promote and brand the district," Adam said.

Adam also noted that the district has been offered an 80% discount on the cost of setting up the website, calling it a "huge savings" for the district, and she told board members that the fee schedule for the platform is based on district enrollment.

"If approved tonight, we would start the kickoff of planning for the new website before we leave for break and then, when we come back in January, continue to fine tune exactly what we want the layout to look like," Adam said.

Additionally, Adam said Apptegy is a "fast growing company" that services about half of the schools in the state of Illinois.

"It's very rare that Apptegy loses clients," Adam said.

Despite being somewhat concerned over the cost of the new platform, Board President Dale Laue voted in favor of the proposal, citing his desire to see the district's website streamlined.

"I just hate the idea of spending this money, but the user friendliness of this app will make our staff be more willing to post stuff," Laue said.

Laue also said that Apptegy will also allow the district to track the usage of the site, which will allow the district to look at data that could help it make any changes necessary to make the site even more efficient.

"It will track what they're seeing, so we know what we're doing right and what we're doing wrong," Laue said. "Basically, you're paying for what you get, and this is the Cadillac, it seems to be, of school websites."

Also during the meeting, the board voted to make Kris Biggs the principal of Altamont Grade School, approving a three-year contract with Biggs officially assuming the role on July 1, 2024. Biggs is currently the assistant principal at Altamont Grade School and will take over for current Altamont Grade School Principal Doug Hill.

Hill's retirement will be effective at the end of June of 2024.

Meanwhile, Athletic Director Katie Lurkins shared her monthly report in which she updated board members on the live streaming service for athletic events, Hudl, that the district began using after approving a contract with the provider in August.

"We have secured nine advertisements, so we have secured enough revenue to cover the cost of Hudl for this year and next year," Lurkins said.

In addition to these advertisements, Lurkins noted that the district is already receiving revenue from the cost viewers pay to watch the district's live streamed events.

In other matters, the board:

—Heard updates from Altamont FFA Chapter Officers regarding recent and upcoming chapter events and competitions.

—Approved the second reading of PRESS policy updates and approved the updates as presented.

—Approved a bid from the Alloy Group for the removal of asbestos in the amount of $35,100 as part of the district's plans to renovate its high school kitchen.

—Approved district appraisal to be conducted by Industrial Appraisal Co.

—Authorized Superintendent Adam to move forward with vacancy postings for 24-25 vacant certified positions, including an assistant principal, high school English teacher and third grade teacher.

—Approved the hire of Klaiton Wolff as an assistant coach for Altamont High School's baseball team.

—Approved Alan Kollmann as a volunteer assistant coach for the district's fifth and sixth grade basketball team.

