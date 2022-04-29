Unit 40 to replace playground wrecked by 'runaway driver'

Apr. 28—EFFINGHAM — The Unit 40 school board this week approved an $80,000-$90,000 playground replacement project for South Side School that will cost the district a $5,000 insurance deductible.

Assistant Unit 40 Superintendent Jason Fox presented the board a list of expenses associated with replacing playground equipment at South Side School after an incident earlier this year.

"As you know, we had a runaway driver back on Jan. 8 who drove through South Side's playground, destroying a large portion of the playground and basically making the whole rubber chip area off limits for the kids throughout this entire year, which has been awful," Fox said. "This has been a process with the insurance company, obviously, because the driver didn't have insurance and wasn't driving his own vehicle, which makes things more difficult."

Randal E. Dye, 44, Altamont, was taken into custody on Jan. 8 after he allegedly attempted to strike a Cumberland County deputy with his vehicle, Effingham Police said at the time. Authorities said he fled to the Effingham area, where he allegedly left a path of destruction before he stopped. Effingham police officers monitored the vehicle at a safe distance while Dye drove to various locations around the city.

Police said during the course of travel, Dye's vehicle struck and damaged a trash can at 503 W. Jefferson owned by Midtown Fuels. Dye's vehicle also drove through Bliss Park, 900 S. Park, striking and damaging a picnic table, bench, tree and two street signs, all owned by the City of Effingham, police said.

The vehicle then drove through a chain link fence at 211 W. Douglas, South Side School, and crashed through various pieces of playground equipment before driving through another fence to exit the school property, police said. Dye's vehicle ultimately came to a stop after striking and damaging a fuel pump at Casey's General Store at 1101 S. Banker, police said.

Dye was taken into custody by Neoga Police Department after he was assisted in exiting the vehicle by Effingham police officers, according to the police report.

In Effingham County, he is charged with criminal damage to a school between $1,000 and $100,000, a Class 2 felony; criminal damage to property between $10,000 and $100,000, a Class 3 felony; criminal damage to government property between $500 and $10,000; a Class 3 felony; and reckless driving. He is scheduled for a status hearing in Effingham County Circuit Court on June 8.

Fox said since the driver did not have insurance, the matter was handed over to the school's insurance company. The original plan was for the insurance company to buy the equipment and ship it to Effingham. Fox said within the last week the insurance company notified local officials that the the school district should purchase the equipment and supplies, have it installed and the insurance company would reimburse the school district.

He said there is currently a good price on a play set in stock that fully installed would cost $48,227. In addition, the purchase of two pallets of black rubber chips would cost $17,000; an additional swing set installed, $8,000; and fencing replacement, $6,700, plus the cost of a gate that was omitted from the plan by the insurance company.

He said they would be able to move forward with the insurance company covering the reimbursement of all expenses less a $5,000 deductible, which would be the responsibility of the school district.

Robin Klosterman wanted to know if rubber chips were still the best option for the playground considering the fact some students carry chips home with them in their backpacks. Fox said the other option of a pour-in-place rubberized surface would be more expensive.

Board members unanimously voted to move ahead with the playground project.

