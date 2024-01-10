Unite Translink workers to join Northern Ireland 'biggest ever strike'

Members of the Unite union on a picket line

One of Northern Ireland's main trade unions has confirmed its public transport members will join a major strike later on 18 January.

Unite has said 8,000 members will take part in the industrial action called as part of an ongoing pay dispute.

Unions have billed it as the biggest strike in the history of Northern Ireland.

Teachers, nurses and members of several unions will take part in the "generalised day of action".

While Unite has said its Translink members will take part in the strike, it is not yet confirmed if they will be joined by members from the GMB and Siptu unions.

Translink workers from all three unions held four days of strike action in December, leading to major disruption to bus and train services.

The general secretary of Unite, Sharon Graham, said: "Unite will not allow the livelihoods of workers and the funding of public services to be used as a bargaining chip by this government."

Some £584m to address public sector pay issues has been offered by the government as part of a financial package of more than £3.3bn for the return of a Northern Ireland Executive.

But a pre-Christmas deal to restore Stormont was ruled out in December.

The pay issue has led to a series of strikes by healthcare staff, civil servants, teachers and other workers.

Which unions are striking?

A total of 14 unions have announced they will be taking action on 18 January:

Unison

GMB

Society of Radiographers (SoR)

National Association of Headteachers (NAHT)

Nipsa

Royal College of Midwives (RCM)

Unite

National Association of Schoolteachers and Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT)

Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO)

Charted Society of Physiotherapists (CSP)

Ulster Teachers Union (UTU)

British Dietetic Association (BDA)

Royal College of Nurses (RCN)