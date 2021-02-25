United 777 plane flew fewer than half the flights allowed between checks: sources

FILE PHOTO: The damaged starboard engine of United Airlines flight 328 is seen following a Feb. 20 engine failure incident
David Shepardson
·1 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A United Airlines plane with a Pratt & Whitney engine that failed on Saturday had flown fewer than half the flights allowed by U.S. regulators between fan blade inspections, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The Boeing Co 777 plane had flown nearly 3,000 cycles, equivalent to one take-off and landing, which compares to the checks every 6,500 cycles mandated after a separate United engine incident in 2018, said the sources.

They sought anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly. United declined to comment.

Pratt, the maker of the PW4000 engines, advised airlines on Monday to step up checks to every 1,000 cycles, in a bulletin seen by Reuters. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it was ordering immediate inspections of 777 planes with PW4000 engines before they could return to flight, going further than Pratt.

Japan and South Korea have also grounded the planes for fan blade checks.

On Monday, the FAA acknowledged that after a Japan Airlines PW4000 engine incident in December it had been considering stepping up blade inspections.

A risk-assessment meeting was held last week to discuss the issue before the United engine failed on Saturday, one of the sources said, confirming an earlier report by CNN. No decision had been imminent ahead of the United incident, the source added.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; writing by Jamie Freed. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing working with regulators, customers on return of 737 MAX in Asia: executive

    Boeing Co is working with regulators and customers to return the 737 MAX to the skies in Asia, a senior executive said on Thursday, where it remains grounded nearly two years after two deadly crashes even though it has returned in other markets. "We're continuing to work with global regulators and our customers to return the 737 MAX to service worldwide," Boeing Vice President Commercial Marketing Darren Hulst told reporters during a briefing on the Southeast Asian market.

  • Metal fatigue blamed for Boeing 777 engine failure

    Aviation investigators believe metal fatigue was responsible for the mid-flight engine failure of the United Airlines Boeing 777 over the weekend. The incident, which was filmed by passengers on board the aircraft, required it to make an emergency landing after the engine broke up. Early findings from an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board indicate that one of the Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engine’s 22 turbine blades snapped its base, hitting another blade and breaking it. The debris then went through the engine, causing it to catch fire.

  • Gold Heads for Second Monthly Loss as Rising Yields Curb Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a second straight monthly decline as surging bond yields damped demand for the metal which doesn’t bear interest, while investors also weighed comments from the Federal Reserve chair on growth and inflation with encouraging vaccine news.In his second day of testimony to Congress, Jerome Powell emphasized his view that the economy has a long way to go in the recovery and signs of prices rising won’t necessarily lead to persistently high inflation. On the vaccine front, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s Covid-19 shot was overwhelmingly effective against the coronavirus in a study that followed nearly 1.2 million people in Israel, results that public-health experts said show that immunizations could end the pandemic.Bullion is down more than 5% in 2021 after posting its best annual gain in a decade as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields climb to the highest in a year and holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by the metal decline. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its gold forecast, pointing to a rotation into riskier assets as a reason for the metal’s under-performance.While higher yields have been a significant headwind for gold, rising inflation and a weaker U.S. dollar should see prices climb this year, with a fair value of $2,000 seen in the second half, according to Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.“We expect gold prices will trade sideways for the next quarter or so as the bond selloff continues and investors play the reflation trade through risky asset classes,” ANZ commodity strategists Daniel Hynes and Soni Kumari said in a report dated Feb. 25. “But gold’s time in the sun is not over.”Spot gold declined 0.5% to $1,796.84 an ounce by 11:01 a.m. in Singapore, and is 2.8% lower in February, following a 2.7% drop a month earlier. Silver rose, while platinum and palladium fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added 0.1% after retreating for five days.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'An accident is not a crime': Tiger Woods will not face charges in crash

    Tiger Woods will not face criminal charges in the car crash that left him with serious injuries, the Los Angeles County Sheriff said on Wednesday, as the golf great recovered from extensive surgery to repair his fractured right leg and shattered ankle. Investigators were still trying to determine what caused Woods, 45, to lose control of the gray Genesis sport utility vehicle he was driving on Tuesday morning. Woods was negotiating a curved, downhill stretch of highway that authorities said was notoriously dangerous when the luxury SUV he was driving veered across the opposite lanes, collided with a road sign and rolled several times before coming to rest.

  • How will Americans spend new pandemic relief checks?

    As Congress debates another round of pandemic relief, ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze looks at how Americans have spent the first two rounds of checks.

  • StanChart profit falls 57% as COVID-19 inflates bad loans

    Standard Chartered PLC (StanChart) on Thursday posted a 57% fall in annual profit, missing analyst estimates, on higher credit impairments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. StanChart, which earns the bulk of its revenue in Asia, posted a pretax profit of $1.61 billion. The London-headquartered lender said it would return capital to investors via a 9 cents per share dividend and $254 million buyback, with the total payout being the maximum permitted under temporary 'guardrails' set by the Bank of England.

  • U.S. aims to return to U.N. rights body, shield Israel

    U.S. President Joseph Biden's new administration said on Wednesday it would continue its international re-engagement by seeking election to the U.N. Human Rights Council where it will press to eliminate a "disproportionate focus" on ally Israel. Under former President Donald Trump's more isolationist approach, Washington quit the council in 2018 but the Biden government has already returned as an observer. "I'm pleased to announce the United States will seek election to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the council by video.

  • Over 150 top business executives urge Congress to back Biden recovery bill

    Over 150 senior executives sign letter urging Congress to support Biden's stimulus plan

  • What We Learned About Sunland Group's (ASX:SDG) CEO Compensation

    This article will reflect on the compensation paid to Sahba Abedian who has served as CEO of Sunland Group Limited...

  • Virgin Galactic's Q4 Report Could Answer High-Stakes Question

    Virgin Galactic will report more steep losses Thursday as investors wait for fresh clues on when commercial flights can begin.

  • Bond yields are rising but “we’re not at taper tantrum levels yet': strategist

    Investors this week have been focused on a sharp move higher in Treasury yields, raising concerns about rising interest rates at a time when the economy is desperately trying to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

  • How to Maximize Your Traditional or Roth IRA Returns

    Whichever type of retirement account you choose, these simple strategies will help you build a bigger nest egg for your future.

  • Like Tony Romo before him, Dak Prescott must drive contract talks with Dallas Cowboys

    The best way for the negotiations with the team to end is for the star quarterback to play a bigger role.

  • Exclusive: U.S. airline CEOs to meet with White House on cutting carbon footprint

    The chief executives of major U.S. airlines are set to meet virtually with two key White House advisers on Friday about efforts to reduce carbon emissions and use renewable fuels, five people briefed on the matter told Reuters. The CEOs of American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines are among those who have been invited to meet with White House National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy and economic adviser Brian Deese to discuss environmental issues related to air travel, including using greener fuels to power air travel.

  • Everything we know so far about the Tiger Woods crash

    45-year-old was in California after hosting a PGA tournament at the weekend

  • Ark ups bet on Tesla despite suffering largest one-day outflow on record

    The largest outflow on record for Cathie Wood's ARK fund was not enough to stop the firm from increasing its bet on Tesla Inc after the electric carmaker's stock closed below $700 for the first time this year on Tuesday. Wood, whose $26.6 billion ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund (ETF) was the top-performing actively managed U.S. equity fund tracked by Morningstar last year, bought $171 million of Tesla shares, pushing its weight to about 10% of the fund. The sell-off triggered heavy trading, with $5 billion of ARK Innovation shares changing hands on Tuesday - more than double the previous session's volume.

  • Keystone XL’s Death Sparks Rush to Ship Oil-Sands by Rail

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline is sparking renewed interest in shipping Canadian oil-sands crude by rail, and that comes with its own environmental risks.Cenovus Energy Inc. and Imperial Oil Ltd. have increasingly turned to trains to move their crude, with oil exports by rail from Canada more than tripling since July. Now, Gibson Energy Inc. -- an oil shipping company that signed a 10-year contract with ConocoPhillips to process oil-sands crude before loading it at its train terminal -- expects other producers to follow suit.Without Keystone XL, which was scheduled to enter service in 2023, rail is poised to become a more important way for Canadian oil to reach U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, which need the heavy crude to replace declining supplies from Mexico and Venezuela. That means the risk of derailments may also rise. Rail also creates more emissions than pipelines, with the cost of air pollution and greenhouse gases more than double the costs associated with pipelines, according to a 2017 study by Carnegie Mellon University and University of Pittsburgh.“Those U.S. refineries need that heavy crude oil produced by Canada,” Sean Brown, Calgary-based Gibson’s chief financial officer, said in a conference call Tuesday. “Discussions continue to heat up.”Gibson expects that by the third or fourth quarter it will start a 50,000-barrel-a-day facility that will maximize the crude content in rail shipments by removing diluent used to move the crude through pipelines to its terminal in Hardisty, Alberta.Plans for other diluent recovery units, or DRUs, are also emerging with a small one built near Cenovus Bruderheim Rail terminal.Biden rescinded a permit granted by his preprocessor Donald Trump to build Keystone XL on his first day in office, citing environmental concerns. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday, following a virtual meeting with Biden, that the U.S. president wasn’t going to change his mind.“I think it’s very clear that the U.S. administration has made its decision on that, a decision that we disagree with and are disappointed by,” he said.(Adds study in third, Trudeau comments in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Finally Admits Gravity Exists

    The British pound reached towards the 1.42 level during the trading session on Wednesday but then fell rather hard as yields in the United States spike.

  • Blackouts bring up 'a four-letter word' in Texas: regulation

    All the groceries spoiled and the water was out for days. Then Melissa Rogers, a believer in the Texas gospel that government should know its place, woke up to a $6,000 energy bill before the snow and ice even melted. Now, the emerging response to a winter catastrophe that caused one of the worst power outages in U.S. history is not the usual one in Texas: demands for more regulation.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Commits $3 Billion to Build Mountain Resort

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund will invest almost $3 billion on a tourism project in a mountainous region near the kingdom’s border with Yemen.The Public Investment Fund will provide 11 billion riyals to Soudah Development Co., which will build 2,700 hotel rooms and 1,300 homes in an area that includes Al-Soudah, the tallest peak in Saudi Arabia, according to Husameddin AlMadani, Soudah’s chief executive officer.The kingdom has been largely shut off to foreign tourists for decades, while citizens preferred to go on holiday abroad. That’s changed with the rise of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who’s trying to open up the country and diversify the economy from oil.“Many of us living in Saudi Arabia didn’t know this destination existed,” AlMadani said in an interview. “I lived in Riyadh for thirty years before I knew that I could take an hour flight and see this beautiful place.”Encouraging Saudis to spend more domestically by developing entertainment and tourism sites is a key part of Prince Mohammed’s plans. The kingdom has also introduced tourist visas to make it easier for foreigners to enter the country and allowed unmarried couples to stay together in hotels. It ended a ban on female drivers and loosened strict dress codes for women.Soudah is one of a growing list of tourism-related developments in the kingdom. The PIF has committed to spending $40 billion annually in the country for the next few years. Projects it’s funding include a luxury resort on the Red Sea, a theme park and entertainment complex outside the capital of Riyadh, and a new city in the north-west called Neom that will focus on high-tech industries.AlMadani denied the project would be hindered by its proximity to Yemen, which has been mired in civil war for around six years. Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are fighting against a Saudi-backed coalition, fired missiles on Soudah’s main airport this month and set a plane on fire.“Government officials and the coalition are doing their best to ensure the safety of the airport and the nearby destinations,” said AlMadani. “I live in Al-Soudah, my wife and my kids live in Al-Soudah. So do our employees. And we feel very safe.”Foreigners Can BuyThe coronavirus pandemic forced Saudi Arabia to close its borders for much of last year. Some travelers are now allowed into the country but citizens are still barred from all but essential trips abroad until at least May. That’s encouraged the growth of domestic tourism.“The pandemic resulted in a tripling of the number of people wanting to get out and see nature,” said AlMadani. “That demand has put pressure on us to accelerate the development.”His company is finalizing rules that will allow foreigners to buy property in the development, he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.