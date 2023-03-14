United against hate: Scranton students, law enforcement aim to report, stop hate crimes

Mar. 13—SCRANTON — As Northeast Pennsylvania becomes increasingly diverse, change doesn't come without friction.

Hate crimes and other incidents fueled by bias against race, religion, sexual orientation and other factors happen with "disturbing regularity," the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania told more than 2,500 Scranton students and community leaders Monday.

"We all have to work together to stop hate," Gerard M. Karam said as part of the Department of Justice's new United Against Hate initiative. "Open your ears and listen and trust and we'll make this a better community to live in."

The Department of Justice chose 16 U.S. attorney offices last year to launch the United Against Hate program, which seeks to strengthen relationships of law enforcement agencies with communities to build trust and encourage the reporting of hate crimes and incidents. Karam hosted a community meeting in November in Harrisburg to launch the office's efforts, and Monday was the first time the office offered the program in Northeast Pennsylvania and to students. His office covers 33 counties in Pennsylvania.

Groups of students from Scranton and West Scranton high schools sat in the auditorium with local community leaders, and the district livestreamed the event to classrooms in both schools and to students in the cyber and alternative schools.

Superintendent Melissa McTiernan said students are often worried about retaliation and questioned law enforcement on what can be done to protect students. West Scranton senior Lindsay Tunis said she hoped the event empowered her classmates to speak up when they witness something wrong. Students often fear being called a "snitch," she said.

Along with the U.S. attorney's office, speakers included those from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, FBI, state police and Lackawanna and Luzerne county district attorney's offices. West Scranton senior Camia Capalongo questioned if local police officers are trained to identify hate crimes. Lackawanna County First Assistant District Attorney Judy Price said her office ensures local departments have training opportunities.

Hate crime incidents reported to the FBI increased by 13% in 2020. More than 60% of the incidents involved race, ethnicity or ancestry, according to federal statistics.

Those who believe they are subject to hate crimes or incidents should contact local law enforcement and the FBI. Members of the public may report possible civil rights violations at https://civilrights.justice.gov/report. Anyone in the Middle District of Pennsylvania may also report civil rights violations to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania by calling 717-614-4911 or emailing usapam.civil.rights@usdoj.gov.

Organizers hope students won't remain silent when they see any crime, including a hate crime.

"You have a voice," said Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti. "Use it, whether it's for yourself or your friends who may be afraid and are staying silent."

